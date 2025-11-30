Still A SLIM Chance...Win Out!!

slim

GO DOLPHINS!!!

If our Dolphins win out the remainder of our schedule and we see other outcomes, in other games (unfold to our favor), we STILL have achance of getting into the playoffs this season ().The following is an AI analysis...All else equal (no specific help assumed): Around 20%. This accounts for baseline simulations where other teams play out average outcomes, but Miami's tiebreakers (e.g., conference record, head-to-head losses to teams like the Bills and Ravens) and the strength of the AFC make it an uphill battle.With favorable help: Up to 54% or higher. This scenario requires specific losses by key rivals, such as: Jaguars losing to the Titans (Week 13) and Jets (Week 15) to cap Jacksonville at 9-8.Bills losing to the Patriots (Week 15) to finish no better than 10-7, where Miami could edge them on tiebreakers.Chargers losing to the Eagles (Week 14) and other wild-card hopefuls stumbling.Texans and Colts faltering in the South race, potentially finishing 9-8 or worse.Who's to know what canhappen even though our chances, right now, are slim?Believe, my brothers...believe!!