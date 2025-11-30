 Still A SLIM Chance...Win Out!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Still A SLIM Chance...Win Out!!

If our Dolphins win out the remainder of our schedule and we see other outcomes, in other games (unfold to our favor), we STILL have a slim chance of getting into the playoffs this season (fat chance I know).

The following is an AI analysis...

All else equal (no specific help assumed): Around 20%. This accounts for baseline simulations where other teams play out average outcomes, but Miami's tiebreakers (e.g., conference record, head-to-head losses to teams like the Bills and Ravens) and the strength of the AFC make it an uphill battle.

With favorable help: Up to 54% or higher. This scenario requires specific losses by key rivals, such as: Jaguars losing to the Titans (Week 13) and Jets (Week 15) to cap Jacksonville at 9-8.

Bills losing to the Patriots (Week 15) to finish no better than 10-7, where Miami could edge them on tiebreakers.

Chargers losing to the Eagles (Week 14) and other wild-card hopefuls stumbling.
Texans and Colts faltering in the South race, potentially finishing 9-8 or worse.

Who's to know what can STILL happen even though our chances, right now, are slim? 🤔

Believe, my brothers...believe!!
GO DOLPHINS!!!
 
LFG. Anyone that doesn't want the Dolphins to go on a streak needs a fake fan badge. We can do the post season stuff later. Until then, Phins all the F-ing way up.
 
Well is it a slim chance or a fat chance?!?! Our chance Oprah'd in the first paragraph!
 
We do still have a slim chance, but if we do, do the problems with the team actually get fixed? The team, as it's currently constituted, is deeply flawed. There is 0 chance we can actually make a post season run. I hate to be a debbie downer, but long term, making the playoffs could well set the team back long term.
 
We have all the time in the world to worry about that crap post season.
 
