Still need OL

DolfanSince93 said: Eichenberg and Austin Jackson aren't gonna help keep Derrick Rose, I mean, "Tua" upwright. So who are we getting? 🤔

Hopefully Tua isn’t Derrick Rose, but i agree wholeheartedly. As much as I like the Jaylen Ramsey trade on paper, none of what we do makes any difference if we don’t do all we can to keep Tua healthy. His backups don’t inspire much confidence, and we won’t win anything with an above average defense and an offense Mike White or Skylar Thompson.