Still need OL

Eichenberg and Austin Jackson aren’t gonna help keep Derrick Rose, I mean, “Tua” upwright. So who are we getting? 🤔
Good to see an original take from you. A+ thread. Be a shame if it was sent to the locker.Eichenberg and Austin Jackson aren’t gonna help keep Derrick Rose, I mean, “Tua” upwright. So who are we getting? 🤔
These linemen are breaking the bank, were gonna need to draft them, can't afford any of the top tier FA linemen.Eichenberg and Austin Jackson aren’t gonna help keep Derrick Rose, I mean, “Tua” upwright. So who are we getting? 🤔
So we gotta hope the same guy that drafted them can draft their replacements? Woof!These linemen are breaking the bank, were gonna need to draft them, can't afford any of the top tier FA linemen.
The Derrick Rose jab was over the line. I'm not even a Tua-stan and I'm offended.
Yea its not perfect but let's enjoy all the nice players we've got over the last two days. Hopefully we get lucky and hit in the draft. Again we couldn't afford an 80 million dollar Gaurd. These linemen are getting ridiculous money.So we gotta hope the same guy that drafted them can draft their replacements? Woof!
Hopefully Tua isn’t Derrick Rose, but i agree wholeheartedly. As much as I like the Jaylen Ramsey trade on paper, none of what we do makes any difference if we don’t do all we can to keep Tua healthy. His backups don’t inspire much confidence, and we won’t win anything with an above average defense and an offense Mike White or Skylar Thompson.Eichenberg and Austin Jackson aren’t gonna help keep Derrick Rose, I mean, “Tua” upwright. So who are we getting? 🤔
Don't for get about Bomb Shady living down the street. We have options.Hopefully Tua isn’t Derrick Rose, but i agree wholeheartedly. As much as I like the Jaylen Ramsey trade on paper, none of what we do makes any difference if we don’t do all we can to keep Tua healthy. His backups don’t inspire much confidence, and we won’t win anything with an above average defense and an offense Mike White or Skylar Thompson.