Still need OL

DolfanSince93

DolfanSince93

Eichenberg and Austin Jackson aren’t gonna help keep Derrick Rose, I mean, “Tua” upwright. So who are we getting? 🤔
 
JamesWsenior

JamesWsenior

Thank you for dining a Grier's House of Pancakes. Your order had been placed and will be right up.

Can I interest you in 1538 yard RB, it will go really well with your lineman.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

DolfanSince93 said:
Eichenberg and Austin Jackson aren’t gonna help keep Derrick Rose, I mean, “Tua” upwright. So who are we getting? 🤔
These linemen are breaking the bank, were gonna need to draft them, can't afford any of the top tier FA linemen.

The Derrick Rose jab was over the line. I'm not even a Tua-stan and I'm offended.
 
DolfanSince93

DolfanSince93

MrChadRico said:
These linemen are breaking the bank, were gonna need to draft them, can't afford any of the top tier FA linemen.

The Derrick Rose jab was over the line. I'm not even a Tua-stan and I'm offended.
So we gotta hope the same guy that drafted them can draft their replacements? Woof!
 
1

1972forever

Yes they need an offensive lineman but that might be where they go with their second round draft pick.
I would like to see them add a starting veteran TE and a veteran safety and that would would fill their biggest needs at this time, IMO.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

DolfanSince93 said:
So we gotta hope the same guy that drafted them can draft their replacements? Woof!
Yea its not perfect but let's enjoy all the nice players we've got over the last two days. Hopefully we get lucky and hit in the draft. Again we couldn't afford an 80 million dollar Gaurd. These linemen are getting ridiculous money.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

DolfanSince93 said:
Eichenberg and Austin Jackson aren’t gonna help keep Derrick Rose, I mean, “Tua” upwright. So who are we getting? 🤔
Hopefully Tua isn’t Derrick Rose, but i agree wholeheartedly. As much as I like the Jaylen Ramsey trade on paper, none of what we do makes any difference if we don’t do all we can to keep Tua healthy. His backups don’t inspire much confidence, and we won’t win anything with an above average defense and an offense Mike White or Skylar Thompson.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Kyndig said:
Hopefully Tua isn’t Derrick Rose, but i agree wholeheartedly. As much as I like the Jaylen Ramsey trade on paper, none of what we do makes any difference if we don’t do all we can to keep Tua healthy. His backups don’t inspire much confidence, and we won’t win anything with an above average defense and an offense Mike White or Skylar Thompson.
Don't for get about Bomb Shady living down the street. We have options.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

It might have to be the draft. I saw that McGlinchey got close to $18 million per year. Remember when some fans were suggesting $10 million? And he's not a great player. Ascending, but wow that's a payday.
 
A

AMakados10

Sometimes the answer has to be… make it work.

There’s not always a high priced FA coming to save the day.
 
