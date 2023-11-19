 Still not happy with Fangio | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Still not happy with Fangio

I realize that we’re getting better every week, but some of his play calls are strange why would you not blitz a rookie quarterback? Especially on the last drive they could’ve tied that game if Ramsey was not such a beast. I’m constantly hearing about how great Philipps and Chubb are with all the QB pressures. Again that’s not what I see when I’m at the game I see a rookie quarterback with plenty of time to pick us apart. We bend and didn’t break a lot today but they should’ve never been in position to drive down the field from their 4 at the end of the game.
 
I come to this site to rejoice in the dolphins being 7-3 and yet it's filled with people complaining. I can understand not being thrilled with the offensive performance but to complain about the defense that gave up 7 points? It's ponderous.

Miami has been mediocre to sucky for two decades yet 7-3 isn't good enough for some people because Miami doesn't do everything the way THEY think Miami should.
 
If you wanna be unhappy with something, it should be directed towards our offense. We gotta score more points.
.
 
This needed its on thread?
That's what they do
 
I'll take it. Especially when you take into consideration the only TD the Raiders scored came when Miami's safety tripped and fell in coverage.
 
