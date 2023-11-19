Still not happy with Fangio

risskybzns
I realize that we’re getting better every week, but some of his play calls are strange why would you not blitz a rookie quarterback? Especially on the last drive they could’ve tied that game if Ramsey was not such a beast. I’m constantly hearing about how great Philipps and Chubb are with all the QB pressures. Again that’s not what I see when I’m at the game I see a rookie quarterback with plenty of time to pick us apart. We bend and didn’t break a lot today but they should’ve never been in position to drive down the field from their 4 at the end of the game.