Stinkenberg

The pathetic tackles almost met his speed in backing up into the pocket. They did it on their own. Williams was the only guy who held his ground.This thread is being way too rough on Eichenberg.
He displayed the quickest feet he’s ever shown on that play.
Next Gen stats have him being the 1st player to hit 30mph on the field and he did it backwards.
It's time to either put Dieter in at Guard, move Williams back to Guard and put Dieter at Center, or try out Jones at Guard. We have options, I have no idea why we aren't trying any of them.The fact that we actually Got a decent left guard...but moved him to Center to let This Guy play guard and then managed to draft neither a center or a Real guard in 2022 Draft?
We're the fkn idiots for rooting for these dumb ****s!