Stinkenberg

A

arge13

Apr 23, 2010
132
339
Damn right. When I used to coach hs ball, we used to say players that got pushed back like that we're playing on spoons.

I think Liam is playing on rollerblades!! Frickin' brutal.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Aug 28, 2006
5,995
7,597
I’d really like to understand coaches watching this video and not saying “next man up.”
 
F

fish_fan

Mar 21, 2008
441
519
We did a lot of pulling (at least for a Dolphins team) on Sunday. Does anyone know how he did in motion? I wonder with him being light in the pants at guard if he is able to capitalize on movement. It would help explain why he is out there vs. another lineman.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Aug 24, 2009
7,905
13,957
This thread is being way too rough on Eichenberg.

He displayed the quickest feet he’s ever shown on that play.

Next Gen stats have him being the 1st player to hit 30mph on the field and he did it backwards.
 
A

arge13

Apr 23, 2010
132
339
Super easy for us to sit back and say that being a GM is an easy job. Pick him, pass on him, trade up, trade back, etc

And while Grier has made some good picks, his track record is fraught with big misses. Eichenberg is one of these misses.

The fact that we gave up an additional pick to move up to get this guy is beyond baffling.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Aug 28, 2006
5,995
7,597
AdamD13 said:
This thread is being way too rough on Eichenberg.

He displayed the quickest feet he’s ever shown on that play.

Next Gen stats have him being the 1st player to hit 30mph on the field and he did it backwards.
The pathetic tackles almost met his speed in backing up into the pocket. They did it on their own. Williams was the only guy who held his ground.
 
C

CONVIGLIONUS

Feb 23, 2013
429
397
Good thing Eichenberg only cost a 2nd and 3rd rd pick. Grier used a 1st on Austin Jackson a 1st on Noah Igbinoghene a third in Deiter a third on Hunter Long. 2 picks on solomon Kindley. This is why the Dolphins are going no where. We are getting nothing out of these top round draft picks.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Dec 9, 2019
3,095
3,710
51
Aurora IL
The fact that we actually Got a decent left guard...but moved him to Center to let This Guy play guard and then managed to draft neither a center or a Real guard in 2022 Draft?

We're the fkn idiots for rooting for these dumb ****s!
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Apr 23, 2010
3,263
1,130
ChitownPhins28 said:
The fact that we actually Got a decent left guard...but moved him to Center to let This Guy play guard and then managed to draft neither a center or a Real guard in 2022 Draft?

We're the fkn idiots for rooting for these dumb ****s!
It's time to either put Dieter in at Guard, move Williams back to Guard and put Dieter at Center, or try out Jones at Guard. We have options, I have no idea why we aren't trying any of them.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

Dec 1, 2005
5,548
7,086
Miami
Chris Grier has naked pictures of Stephen Ross and is holding this franchise hostage.
That is the only explanation why he still has a job.
 
