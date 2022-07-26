Stop by Club to see our new feature on the Best Rookie Safety in the NFL last season - Javon Holland

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 5,519
- Reaction score
- 4,493
- Location
- SO CAL
This is just one post on our new thread in 347 Club honoring Jevon Holland, the best Rookie Safety in the NFL last season.
Click the link below to find Club and join in on the fun and discuss the amazing season Holland is about to have for the Dolphins!
We will be discussing his performances, play making, and how he is used in our scheme. We will also be posting highlights on his gameplay all season long.
Click the link below to find Club and join in on the fun and discuss the amazing season Holland is about to have for the Dolphins!
We will be discussing his performances, play making, and how he is used in our scheme. We will also be posting highlights on his gameplay all season long.