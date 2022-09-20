 Stop Diggs stop the Bills | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stop Diggs stop the Bills

jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,673
Reaction score
5,216
Easy to say.


This Bills team is really good, maybe the best squad in franchise history.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
22,841
Reaction score
26,393
Rmerrill2 said:
Stop Diggs and you stop the Bills!
Click to expand...

We don’t play defense like that. I really wish sometimes we do bracket and use other strategies to take 1 player out the game and force the other team to beat them with someone else consistently.

Unfortunately you know they’re going to put X on him or who ever the other CB is and he’s going to make plays.

Miamis weakness in the secondary as you saw with the Bateman play is those long crossers.

We don’t follow well!
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,544
Reaction score
4,198
ANUFan said:
We don’t play defense like that. I really wish sometimes we do bracket and use other strategies to take 1 player out the game and force the other team to beat them with someone else consistently.

Unfortunately you know they’re going to put X on him or who ever the other CB is and he’s going to make plays.

Miamis weakness in the secondary as you saw with the Bateman play is those long crossers.

We don’t follow well!
Click to expand...

And, unfortunately, Diggs does crosses really well.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
19,883
Reaction score
60,471
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
Rmerrill2 said:
Stop Diggs and you stop the Bills!
Click to expand...
I agree and I also agree with the others regarding how difficult that is. We know X will be on him but he can't play him as loose as he was on Bateman. Ravens took our secondary out of the game. I'm sure the Bills are going to try to do the exact same thing.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,487
Reaction score
2,672
Location
Los Angeles, CA
I do t think so, Allen does a great job spreading the ball around and their oline is so damn good.

Only way ur beating the Bills is our D slowing down Josh Allen with a consistent pass rush and Offense still scoring 27 pts. Bills can put 24 in their sleep.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,126
Reaction score
2,339
The formula to compete with the Bills is to control the game offensively. We don't need quick touchdown strikes. I want a coordinated running game mixed in with short/intermediate low-risk passes to milk and control the clock. Give Allen and company fewer offensive touches and make them work the field.
 
K

kdog69

Rookie
Joined
Apr 13, 2006
Messages
260
Reaction score
363
I wish it was that easy. Last year we held him to 65 yards and lot 35-0 and then held him to 40 yards and lost 26-11. One of the keys is to win the TOs and keep Tua upright.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom