Stop Diggs stop the Bills

We don’t play defense like that. I really wish sometimes we do bracket and use other strategies to take 1 player out the game and force the other team to beat them with someone else consistently.
Unfortunately you know they’re going to put X on him or who ever the other CB is and he’s going to make plays.
Miamis weakness in the secondary as you saw with the Bateman play is those long crossers.
We don’t follow well!
What if Gabe Davis is healthy for this game?
I agree and I also agree with the others regarding how difficult that is. We know X will be on him but he can't play him as loose as he was on Bateman. Ravens took our secondary out of the game. I'm sure the Bills are going to try to do the exact same thing.
Cover 0.
Easy to say.
This Bills team is really good, maybe the best squad in franchise history.