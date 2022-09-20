 Stop Diggs stop the Bills | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stop Diggs stop the Bills

ANUFan

Rmerrill2 said:
Stop Diggs and you stop the Bills!
We don’t play defense like that. I really wish sometimes we do bracket and use other strategies to take 1 player out the game and force the other team to beat them with someone else consistently.

Unfortunately you know they’re going to put X on him or who ever the other CB is and he’s going to make plays.

Miamis weakness in the secondary as you saw with the Bateman play is those long crossers.

We don’t follow well!
 
G

ANUFan said:
We don’t play defense like that. I really wish sometimes we do bracket and use other strategies to take 1 player out the game and force the other team to beat them with someone else consistently.

Unfortunately you know they’re going to put X on him or who ever the other CB is and he’s going to make plays.

Miamis weakness in the secondary as you saw with the Bateman play is those long crossers.

We don’t follow well!
And, unfortunately, Diggs does crosses really well.
 
Fin-Loco

Rmerrill2 said:
Stop Diggs and you stop the Bills!
I agree and I also agree with the others regarding how difficult that is. We know X will be on him but he can't play him as loose as he was on Bateman. Ravens took our secondary out of the game. I'm sure the Bills are going to try to do the exact same thing.
 
foozool13

I do t think so, Allen does a great job spreading the ball around and their oline is so damn good.

Only way ur beating the Bills is our D slowing down Josh Allen with a consistent pass rush and Offense still scoring 27 pts. Bills can put 24 in their sleep.
 
claytonduper

The formula to compete with the Bills is to control the game offensively. We don't need quick touchdown strikes. I want a coordinated running game mixed in with short/intermediate low-risk passes to milk and control the clock. Give Allen and company fewer offensive touches and make them work the field.
 
