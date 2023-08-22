Stop: It's the Year of Defense, not Tua.

I posted this in another thread but the narrative needs to change. I believe our defense will carry this Team this year not Tua rather if he gets Hurt or not.



1. Vic Fangio is a better Coach than Mc Daniels

2. We actually have more talent on Defense than on offense Secondary with Cam and Jalen,X, Holland, Campbell, Elliot , and better LBS this year with additions of Long and Reed, Top 5 Dline Wilkins, Chubb, and Phillips.

3. We have better Depth on defense than on offense.



If McDaniels can come to his senses and run the ball and play defense we can beat any team. Run the ball and play defense let Tua hand the ball off and make him a non-factor until the critical moments in games.

Tua superpower is not just his accuracy but his killer focus during adversity. Only when sh--- gets tight unleash the Tua that's the formula.