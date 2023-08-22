 Stop: It's the Year of Defense, not Tua. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stop: It's the Year of Defense, not Tua.

I posted this in another thread but the narrative needs to change. I believe our defense will carry this Team this year not Tua rather if he gets Hurt or not.

1. Vic Fangio is a better Coach than Mc Daniels
2. We actually have more talent on Defense than on offense Secondary with Cam and Jalen,X, Holland, Campbell, Elliot , and better LBS this year with additions of Long and Reed, Top 5 Dline Wilkins, Chubb, and Phillips.
3. We have better Depth on defense than on offense.

If McDaniels can come to his senses and run the ball and play defense we can beat any team. Run the ball and play defense let Tua hand the ball off and make him a non-factor until the critical moments in games.
Tua superpower is not just his accuracy but his killer focus during adversity. Only when sh--- gets tight unleash the Tua that's the formula.
 
Why didn't we run the ball on multiple 3rd and 2s in Buffalo last year and lost the game so maybe it is the formula.
 
i doubt thats the formula
So according to you, the formula is to play poor defense not run the ball and let Tua throw and get hit constantly by a OL line that is poor at pass protection.
You know it is okay to at least think about a post a considered its merit for a moment than just going to the usual negative perspective. Sheesh
 
ROFL. You are just here to pick a fight. I will give you that the defense should be significantly improved.
 
Lol. Who’s advocating for playing bad defense. Having an explosive offense and playing good defense are mutually exclusive.
 
Lionstone said:
ROFL. You are just here to pick a fight. I will give you that the defense should be significantly improved.
Not at all but we all know when something is posted that makes sense the trolls come out. If you do not agree just make a few points or one at a minimum of why you disagree.
 
No doubt that the Defense will improve and Fangio is a huge acquisition. However, there is a good chance that our Offense can also improve and the keys to that are improvement in the O-line, bigger contribution in the running game, (controlling the clock) and keeping Tua healthy.
This is not an optional case of Offensive or Defensive improvement. It's an inclusive opportunity for Offensive and Defensive improvement. But hey, feel free to call me a crazy optimist.
 
Again my point is we have better talent and depth on Defense than Offense. Also, I still think MD has coaching and play-calling issues at certain times in games.
 
Defense does not win Super Bowls anymore.

You do not need a dominating defense to have success, you just can't have a terrible one.

If I were building ateam my goal would be to stack the offnse as much as possible(hopefully with a stud QB)and build an adequate defense that does not cost me games.

I would be happy with a scoring defense in the middle of the League if I could have a top 5 scoring offense.

That combo is getting 12 wins every year now.
 
I don't know why we need to focus on one thing on offense if our defense is stellar like we think it could be.

Those close, high scoring games with the lions and bears could be high scoring...one sided games if we continue to air it out and mix it with the run.

Basically, we don't have Waddle and Hill to run it down their throats all game.
 
