 Stop listening to Media | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stop listening to Media

AdamD13

AdamD13

Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Maybe because most go to really bad teams that aren’t run well.

The good teams that are run well are usually picking around 30.
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Joined
Nov 6, 2008
AdamD13 said:
Its more to due with the fact that most media members think the QB covers all when its never been the case.

The most talented qb in the NFL got embarrassed in the SB.
 
rent this space

rent this space

AdamD13 said:
Agreed. The most complete teams win the Super Bowl, not usually the ones you find at the top of the draft
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

AdamD13 said:
This makes sense to me. A lot of people think a QB comes in and can turn everything on the offense around. Sure they can be an improvement but if your line sucks, your receivers play poorly and no running game he really cannot accomplish too much.
 
