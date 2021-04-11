Stop listening to Media

Phinatic8u
We got him!
These are the same morons that have campaigns that RBs don't matter.
Gotta stop letting morons have a voice.
Maybe because most go to really bad teams that aren’t run well.
The good teams that are run well are usually picking around 30.
Agreed. The most complete teams win the Super Bowl, not usually the ones you find at the top of the draft
This makes sense to me. A lot of people think a QB comes in and can turn everything on the offense around. Sure they can be an improvement but if your line sucks, your receivers play poorly and no running game he really cannot accomplish too much.
Agree, stop listening to the media and start listening to Ozzy
