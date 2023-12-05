Stop the Count!

BobbbyTee
Let's just end the season right now. Could there be a better playoff scenario?
- Dolphins #1 seed and bye
- Ravens and Chiefs on other side of the bracket
- Dolphins play the winner of Jags-Steelers (unless Browns or Colts win in an upset)
- AFC Championship game in Hard Rock Stadium
- Potentially dangerous teams like the Bills, Bengals, Texans and Chargers don't even sniff the playoffs!