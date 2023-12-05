 STOP THE COUNT! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

STOP THE COUNT!

Let's just end the season right now. Could there be a better playoff scenario?

  • Dolphins #1 seed and bye
  • Ravens and Chiefs on other side of the bracket
  • Dolphins play the winner of Jags-Steelers (unless Browns or Colts win in an upset)
  • AFC Championship game in Hard Rock Stadium
  • Potentially dangerous teams like the Bills, Bengals, Texans and Chargers don't even sniff the playoffs!
Stop the Count!
 
Man if Jag lose T.Lawrence for the reminder of the season and who knows about their playoff chance now.

Any playoff team would be estatic to play them without a starting Qb!
 
Man if Jag lose T.Lawrence for the reminder of the season and who knows about their playoff chance now.

Any playoff team would be estatic to play them without a starting Qb!
Yep, Beathard seemed to get pretty banged up with the shoulder as well. Colts or Texans may overtake them, D-u-u-u-v-a-l could be DON'T-v-a-l. I am still not over 62-7 and sip Jag fan tears like a fine wine, screw them
 
Yep, Beathard seemed to get pretty banged up with the shoulder as well. Colts or Texans may overtake them, D-u-u-u-v-a-l could be DON'T-v-a-l. I am still not over 62-7 and sip Jag fan tears like a fine wine, screw them
Texans getting pretty banged up to.
 
