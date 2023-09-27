Story about how Broncos had 600 points and Phins might break it

Fin-Loco
Annihilation Nostradamus
Right now, we're on track for 736 but an extra game and a 70 burger. Have a couple soft targets we could run it up on. I say if all goes well, we are a 650 point team at end of RS.
'Sometimes it looked too easy': An oral history of the 2013 Broncos, the NFL's only 600-point team
Denver is the only team to break the 600-point threshold. A decade later, could the Miami Dolphins steal the single-season scoring record?
