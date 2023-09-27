 Story about how Broncos had 600 points and Phins might break it | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Story about how Broncos had 600 points and Phins might break it

I don't know, the Jets and Bills both have good defense and we have to play both teams twice. Also have to play Patriots defense again and the Cowboys too. So that's 6 of the remaining 14 games against pretty good defenses. And the Eagles, Ravens and Chiefs defenses aren't bad either.

Averaging just over 41 points per game for the season, while playing 10 games total vs teams with decent defense seems a bit far fetched.
 
Agreed. However we do still play the Raiders, Giants, Panthers, and Titans. Who knows? I care much more about wins than I do some ancillary point record but both would be great.
 
