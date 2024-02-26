 straight up trade, Tua for Fields? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

straight up trade, Tua for Fields?

Absolutely not. Go back and watch how this offense works. Tua has to read the field and release the ball before the receiver actually comes open. If we got Fields we would have to totally redesign the offense, there is no way he can execute this offense.
 
Are you fing kidding me? Thank God you aren't a GM. Btw, Fields sucks. If you don't like Tua I get it, but we could get something nice for him, not a failed QB.
 
vagrantprodigy said:
Absolutely not. Go back and watch how this offense works. Tua has to read the field and release the ball before the receiver actually comes open. If we got Fields we would have to totally redesign the offense, there is no way he can execute this offense.

So what? The offense you seem to like so much is only effective against bad defenses. Forget that offensive strategy and try a new one.
 
Aquapride1 said:
I say yes! Having Fields in a Dolphins uniform would give us a chance to see what a mobile QB can do for the team. Anybody agree, disagree?

No … this is a bad idea. Fields has shown nothing to suggest he could either run this offense or that he’s good enough to warrant building an offense around.
 
Aquapride1 said:
Fields? Oh heck no we have not seen him in a Dolphins uniform running on 3rd and 5 for a 20 yard gain.

He can do that at times. What about the fact that he can't make reads worth a $hit, or process the reads quickly, or throw with any kind of touch or precision?

Why do you think the Bears are moving on?
 
