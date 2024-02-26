straight up trade, Tua for Fields?

Aquapride1
Active Roster
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2022
- Messages
- 278
- Reaction score
- 298
- Age
- 60
- Location
- USA
I say yes! Having Fields in a Dolphins uniform would give us a chance to see what a mobile QB can do for the team. Anybody agree, disagree?
Fields? Oh heck no we have not seen him in a Dolphins uniform running on 3rd and 5 for a 20 yard gain.We've already seen what he can do
So what? The offense you seem to like so much is only effective against bad defenses. Forget that offensive strategy and try a new one.Absolutely not. Go back and watch how this offense works. Tua has to read the field and release the ball before the receiver actually comes open. If we got Fields we would have to totally redesign the offense, there is no way he can execute this offense.
No … this is a bad idea. Fields has shown nothing to suggest he could either run this offense or that he’s good enough to warrant building an offense around.I say yes! Having Fields in a Dolphins uniform would give us a chance to see what a mobile QB can do for the team. Anybody agree, disagree?
We can try a new one with the one we gotSo what? The offense you seem to like so much is only effective against bad defenses. Forget that offensive strategy and try a new one.
He can do that at times. What about the fact that he can't make reads worth a $hit, or process the reads quickly, or throw with any kind of touch or precision?Fields? Oh heck no we have not seen him in a Dolphins uniform running on 3rd and 5 for a 20 yard gain.