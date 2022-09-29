Strategy Poll: If Miami wins the coin toss, should they elect to DEFER or RECEIVE?

Pros of electing to receive:​

establish momentum

take crowd out of game

Slow down the Bengals (who have started fast in Q1, Q3; see below)

Teams that score first have 64% of winning the game

Cons of electing to receive:​

Miami has started slow in Q1, Q3 (both defense and offense)

an unsuccessful start may juice Bengals and the crowd

2022 (3) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

Dolphins 3.3 9.3 3.3 11.7 Bengals 6.7 3.0 7.0 4.7

Last week there was a debate within the game thread whether Miami should elect to defer/receive if they won the toss. Miami won and deferred to the second half and Buffalo took the opening kick and marched down the field. Statistically, there is no advantage and most coaches make the decision based on perceived psychological leverage. That said…Against the Bengals, should Miami win the toss—what would you do?Here’s average points scored by quarter per team:Source: TeamRankings.com