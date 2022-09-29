 Strategy POLL: If Miami wins the coin toss, should they elect to DEFER or RECEIVE? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Strategy POLL: If Miami wins the coin toss, should they elect to DEFER or RECEIVE?

If Miami wins the coin toss, should the elect to kick or receive?

  • Kick

    Votes: 15 71.4%

  • Receive

    Votes: 6 28.6%
  • Total voters
    21
M

Miami151

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
36
Reaction score
86
Location
Midwest
Strategy Poll: If Miami wins the coin toss, should they elect to DEFER or RECEIVE?

Last week there was a debate within the game thread whether Miami should elect to defer/receive if they won the toss. Miami won and deferred to the second half and Buffalo took the opening kick and marched down the field. Statistically, there is no advantage and most coaches make the decision based on perceived psychological leverage. That said…

Against the Bengals, should Miami win the toss—what would you do?

Pros of electing to receive:
  • establish momentum
  • take crowd out of game
  • Slow down the Bengals (who have started fast in Q1, Q3; see below)
  • Teams that score first have 64% of winning the game
Cons of electing to receive:
  • Miami has started slow in Q1, Q3 (both defense and offense)
  • an unsuccessful start may juice Bengals and the crowd

Here’s average points scored by quarter per team:

2022 (3)Q1Q2Q3Q4
Dolphins3.3 👎9.3 👍3.3 👎11.7 👍👍
Bengals6.73.07.04.7

Source: TeamRankings.com
 
Last edited:
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,597
Reaction score
9,154
Location
Philly
I always vote to kick. I like getting the ball to start the second half. If you're behind its a great chance to get back into the game. If you are ahead its a great chance to put the game further out of reach. If you elect to receive, in my opinion, it puts too much pressure on your team to score on the opening drive. If you don't score, then all advantages are gone. But if you elect to kick, it keeps the second half open to possibilities.
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
1,250
Reaction score
3,481
It’s a new day. I want us receiving. Time to start believing nobody’s stopping our offense again.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
11,464
Reaction score
25,159
Well... as an old official, I'm going to be pedantic and say... its defer or receive... never 'kick', but...

Take the ball.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Super Donator
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
2,780
Reaction score
4,015
Age
59
Location
Charlottesville, VA
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Always Be Closing
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 23, 2016
Messages
2,292
Reaction score
3,058
I’m a defer guy but our defense was put through the grinder on Sunday. I’d elect to receive tonight and quiet down the crowd, hopefully set the tempo on a nice long drive.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
5,221
Reaction score
4,445
Age
31
Location
CT
You always kick, had Tua survived that late hit we were near the 40 with plenty of time. We are probably scoring there to go up at half. If he doesn’t go out, they stay in sync and maybe score after half and it’s a completely new game.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
14,646
Reaction score
29,719
Location
Montreal
If you defer, you might only get the ball back in the 2nd quarter the way things are going on D...
 
