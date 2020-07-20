umpalu
FinHeaven VIP
- Joined
- Mar 29, 2005
- Messages
- 1,386
- Reaction score
- 155
AFC East have NFC West and AFC West this year. Notice all the AFC East at the top lol. Dolphins may have added tons of talent, but it’s all new with no training camps or possibly preseason it will be hidden until next year.
2020 NFL strength of schedule (toughest to easiest):
1. New England Patriots .537
2. New York Jets .533
3. Miami Dolphins .529
4. San Francisco 49ers .527
T-5. Buffalo Bills .525
T-5. Detroit Lions .525
T-5. Atlanta Falcons .525
T-8. Arizona Cardinals .518
T-8. Houston Texans .518
T-10. Minnesota Vikings .516
T-10. Los Angeles Rams .516
12. Denver Broncos .512
T-13. Chicago Bears .509
T-13. Seattle Seahawks .509
15. Green Bay Packers .504
T-16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers .502
T-16. Indianapolis Colts .502
T-18. Kansas City Chiefs .500
T-18. Carolina Panthers .500
20. Tennessee Titans .498
21. Las Vegas Raiders .496
22. Jacksonville Jaguars .494
23. Los Angeles Chargers .492
24. New Orleans Saints .490
25. Philadelphia Eagles .486
26. New York Giants .482
27. Cincinnati Bengals .477
28. Washington Redskins .465
29. Cleveland Browns .461
30. Dallas Cowboys .459
31. Pittsburgh Steelers .457
32. Baltimore Ravens .438
2020 NFL strength of schedule (toughest to easiest):
1. New England Patriots .537
2. New York Jets .533
3. Miami Dolphins .529
4. San Francisco 49ers .527
T-5. Buffalo Bills .525
T-5. Detroit Lions .525
T-5. Atlanta Falcons .525
T-8. Arizona Cardinals .518
T-8. Houston Texans .518
T-10. Minnesota Vikings .516
T-10. Los Angeles Rams .516
12. Denver Broncos .512
T-13. Chicago Bears .509
T-13. Seattle Seahawks .509
15. Green Bay Packers .504
T-16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers .502
T-16. Indianapolis Colts .502
T-18. Kansas City Chiefs .500
T-18. Carolina Panthers .500
20. Tennessee Titans .498
21. Las Vegas Raiders .496
22. Jacksonville Jaguars .494
23. Los Angeles Chargers .492
24. New Orleans Saints .490
25. Philadelphia Eagles .486
26. New York Giants .482
27. Cincinnati Bengals .477
28. Washington Redskins .465
29. Cleveland Browns .461
30. Dallas Cowboys .459
31. Pittsburgh Steelers .457
32. Baltimore Ravens .438