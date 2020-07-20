AFC East have NFC West and AFC West this year. Notice all the AFC East at the top lol. Dolphins may have added tons of talent, but it’s all new with no training camps or possibly preseason it will be hidden until next year.



2020 NFL strength of schedule (toughest to easiest):

1. New England Patriots .537

2. New York Jets .533

3. Miami Dolphins .529

4. San Francisco 49ers .527

T-5. Buffalo Bills .525

T-5. Detroit Lions .525

T-5. Atlanta Falcons .525

T-8. Arizona Cardinals .518

T-8. Houston Texans .518

T-10. Minnesota Vikings .516

T-10. Los Angeles Rams .516

12. Denver Broncos .512

T-13. Chicago Bears .509

T-13. Seattle Seahawks .509

15. Green Bay Packers .504

T-16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers .502

T-16. Indianapolis Colts .502

T-18. Kansas City Chiefs .500

T-18. Carolina Panthers .500

20. Tennessee Titans .498

21. Las Vegas Raiders .496

22. Jacksonville Jaguars .494

23. Los Angeles Chargers .492

24. New Orleans Saints .490

25. Philadelphia Eagles .486

26. New York Giants .482

27. Cincinnati Bengals .477

28. Washington Redskins .465

29. Cleveland Browns .461

30. Dallas Cowboys .459

31. Pittsburgh Steelers .457

32. Baltimore Ravens .438