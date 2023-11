bdizzle00 said: Based on last year's records, Miami had the #2 hardest schedule in the NFL. Not sure where it ranks based on current records. Click to expand...

Use this site. Has the current projected SOS for all 17 games, since it the tiebreaker for draft picks.To me though the overall SOS is really not all that. All most all the teams end up fairly close in the end.Biggest factor is just luck of the draw. I always look at home games vs away games outside your division (since you play home/away inside division).Home:DenverNYGCarLVTenDalAway:LACPhillyKC (N)WashBalWe basically got all the top teams on the road. Just imagine the difference if we just flip two of those around like Car/NYG on the road and Philly and KC at home. We still could/should handle those two on the road and then the chances of beating a KC or Philly is definitely higher in Miami.In the end it is what it is. We are 6-3 and in first in our division. Just keep winning the games we should (never a sure thing in the NFL) and go for a couple big wins.