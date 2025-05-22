 Strength of Schedule... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Strength of Schedule...

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
8,581
Reaction score
5,506
Age
58
Location
Miami
The Miami Dolphins have one of the NFL's easier schedules for the 2025-26 season.

Their strength of schedule is tied for 21st-easiest based on 2024 opponents' win percentage (.474).

Using projected 2025-26 opponent wins, the Dolphins are tied for 24th-easiest (141.5 projected wins).

Miami faces several non-playoff teams early, giving them a chance to start strong.

Five of their first eight games are on the road, but many are against teams that struggled last year.

Their toughest stretch comes Weeks 9-11 (Ravens, Bills, Commanders), all playoff teams from 2024.

Miami benefits from favorable scheduling: only one game outside the Eastern time zone (Madrid, Spain in Week 11) and limited cold-weather games late in the year.

GO DOLPHINS!!!

:PHNS:
 
With the exception of a few very reliably good teams, everybody is a mystery until the season plays out...strength-of-schedule prior to the latter half or end of the season is a myth.

You NEVER know what it is (was) until the end of the season...this is just media garbage, as usual.
 
It certainly seems a bit easier at the start of the season, but as anyone will say, you never know how good the teams will be next year.
 
Of course, you never know from season to season who the good teams will be, what teams will emerge etc. But, a potentially easier early season schedule could be exactly what Miami needs. With all the youth on defense, and a secondary that is unproven, that could give the Dolphins a chance while players find their footing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom