The Miami Dolphins have one of the NFL's easier schedules for the 2025-26 season.
Their strength of schedule is tied for 21st-easiest based on 2024 opponents' win percentage (.474).
Using projected 2025-26 opponent wins, the Dolphins are tied for 24th-easiest (141.5 projected wins).
Miami faces several non-playoff teams early, giving them a chance to start strong.
Five of their first eight games are on the road, but many are against teams that struggled last year.
Their toughest stretch comes Weeks 9-11 (Ravens, Bills, Commanders), all playoff teams from 2024.
Miami benefits from favorable scheduling: only one game outside the Eastern time zone (Madrid, Spain in Week 11) and limited cold-weather games late in the year.
GO DOLPHINS!!!
