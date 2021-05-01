Strong Draft, Strong Offseason

I think the offense was going to be better up front and at QB just due to maturity and experience. Eichenburg is going fit nicely with this group.



But we didn't stand pat. We attacked FA, albeit strategically.



We added speed to the offense...Fuller, Wilson , and Waddle are far different than anything we had rostered last year.Tus is going to like the two TE sets.



Our front 7 was good and young...its better and younger. I expect Phillips to bring a lot of pressure and get alot of sacks. Couldn't have given ogbah a better contract year gift.



I thought there were 3 outstanding safeties in the draft...Moehrig, Grant, and Holland. Glad we got one!



I see a lot of improvement on this roster. I don't see any real drop-off.



This is going to be a fun year.