Has anyone bought dolphin tickets thru stub hub and had trouble loading them onto your phone?
I bought them through StubHub last season but didn't have any trouble. Are you sure they have been made available to you yet?
I have. Didn't have any issues.
Yes it moves through the bar code on the tickets it's a blue line