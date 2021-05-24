Studsville on the offense

NBP81 said: Really doesnt seem like they planned how they were going to split duties BEFORE making the decision to go with 2 guys for OC, actually doesnt sound that they are even there yet. This shouldnt be something you figure out on the fly IMO... Click to expand...

I guess different ppl are going to "read" it differently, depending on their starting frame of reference.I can absolutely see how one might have that takeaway.I saw it as a focus on it being a "collaborative" thing, rather than undecided.As far as not committing to who will be calling plays on gameday, perhaps that decision has been made, perhaps not.It doesn't surprise me that they would keep that information in house at this point.Maybe Flo doesn't see who calls the plays as being as important of a thing as do fans.