 Studsville on the offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Studsville on the offense

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
14,659
Reaction score
9,652
Studs is right about execution. Those 70's Miami teams probably didn't have an extensive playbook, but they were extremely good at what they did best. They also had a smart quarterback, who knew when to go for the big plays and how to set up a defense.

I liked what we saw last year when Tua made fast reads and got the ball out quickly. With the addition of Waddle, Miami could be very efficient in a quick passing offense, perhaps with a lot of RPO.
 
N

Ninja Foot

I'm spicy.
Joined
May 20, 2004
Messages
134
Reaction score
147
Thanks for the post. I love dissecting the interviews. A couple observations.

- I love how Studs keeps referencing player development, teaching technique and schemes.
- Clearly the RB position is wide open right now. Studs is non-committal to any one back or a committee approach.
- He didn't answer how much of last years playbook carried over to this year.
- The way he described the coaching collaboration has me picturing madness or genius. I'm not sure which.
- It doesn't feel like the coaches expectations are as high as everyone else's to me. It feels like they view it as a developmental year.
- Shrugs, what do I know?
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,170
Reaction score
16,884
Location
Montreal
Really doesnt seem like they planned how they were going to split duties BEFORE making the decision to go with 2 guys for OC, actually doesnt sound that they are even there yet. This shouldnt be something you figure out on the fly IMO...
 
jc4005

jc4005

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 2, 2011
Messages
244
Reaction score
95
I would think the defense is a total collaborative effort between Flo, Boyer, and the rest of the defensive staff. Not sure anyone would care whether it was Flo calling the plays himself or leaving it all to Boyer. Last year was certainly a success from that area. Maybe he thinks that's the best approach for the offense as well.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
11,309
Reaction score
20,289
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
NBP81 said:
Really doesnt seem like they planned how they were going to split duties BEFORE making the decision to go with 2 guys for OC, actually doesnt sound that they are even there yet. This shouldnt be something you figure out on the fly IMO...
Click to expand...
I guess different ppl are going to "read" it differently, depending on their starting frame of reference.

I can absolutely see how one might have that takeaway.

I saw it as a focus on it being a "collaborative" thing, rather than undecided.

As far as not committing to who will be calling plays on gameday, perhaps that decision has been made, perhaps not.

It doesn't surprise me that they would keep that information in house at this point.

Maybe Flo doesn't see who calls the plays as being as important of a thing as do fans.
 
L

Libermaniac

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 26, 2019
Messages
163
Reaction score
308
Age
53
Location
Honolulu, HI
It’s funny how so many people, myself included, give so much attention to player and coaches interviews when they basically never say anything of interest. It’s always vague, cookie-cutter responses yet we still want more.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom