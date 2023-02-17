 Stupid is as stupid does - after a loss | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stupid is as stupid does - after a loss

Time to lighten things up. Sure it's been done before but it's Friday and we need a laugh.

Me, damn near broke my right thumb. Think it was a playoff game against Seahawks? Right at the point I knew we were out I swang (is that a word?) at a coke can on the coffee table in front of me, missed it and came all the way around to the hard end of my sofa.

Had to use my left hand for a week.
 
I once said "damn it," shook my head, then got on with the rest of my life.

Am I doing it right?
 
I kicked a hole in the sheet rock in my bedroom after the ‘81 playoff loss to SD. I got the whole lecture, “their not playing for you” followed by “you’re grounded”
 
