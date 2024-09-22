 Stupid Tua! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stupid Tua!

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

Didn't he take jiu-jitsu lessons in order to learn to fall safely during games?

So why did mister stupid (Tua) not slide when running for the first down against the Jills; knowing that he was susceptible to receiving yet another concussion with his next head injury?

He even threw a bonehead turnover while being tackled for a lost - a play he would attempt only as a rook. Now we're in this predicament because of Tua's stupidity!

I'm so dejected and disappointed!

This about the dumbest thing I’ve seen today, and that says a lot because I was in the game thread earlier. Dude! Who gives a flying **** about what happened over a week ago and was beat to death. Yet, you needed to start a thread on Tua? Who didn’t even play today? What a failure as a topic for a thread
 
Absolutely nothing to gain by trucksticking the defibrillator poster boy. Not smart.

Weak back up so he does not fracture TUNAs fragile ego. How dare they bring in competition. Huntley would have been a perfect back up. A COMPELETLY DIFFRENT SKILL SET.

Just me bitching.
 
Why delete this thread? Don't you all feel the same?
 
EasyRider said:
This about the dumbest thing I’ve seen today, and that says a lot because I was in the game thread earlier. Dude! Who gives a flying **** about what happened over a week ago and was beat to death. Yet, you needed to start a thread on Tua? Who didn’t even play today? What a failure as a topic for a thread
This right here.
 
Sarnics13 said:
We're just tired of you starting new threads every 20 minutes. Enough already
