Didn't he take jiu-jitsu lessons in order to learn to fall safely during games?
So why did mister stupid (Tua) not slide when running for the first down against the Jills; knowing that he was susceptible to receiving yet another concussion with his next head injury?
He even threw a bonehead turnover while being tackled for a lost - a play he would attempt only as a rook. Now we're in this predicament because of Tua's stupidity!
I'm so dejected and disappointed!
