Such wonderful chaos …

Bumpus said: View attachment 87332





At this point in the disaster we call a season, it’s what I most look forward to.



LOL



Proceed, gentlemen … At this point in the disaster we call a season, it’s what I most look forward to.LOLProceed, gentlemen … Click to expand...

it's fun and funny but tbh sad at the same time because we're all just so desperate for the Fins to win so we have that in common but you wouldn't know it reading threads ha ha ha. My only issue with people is how they defend this organization's moves, no matter what, rinse and repeat, then get mad at people that rightfully call them out and are correct about drafts, coaches, players, etc. I mean, listen, this team from top to bottom is inept. Why after DECADES do you continue to defend them? No Tannehill isn't a franchise QB. No Tua isn't either. No Waddle wasn't the right move (trading back then back up). No Flores wasn't a good hire. Yes Grier is a buffoon. These people need to default to pessimism and accept reality much sooner than they do. Instead they dig in their heals. I just don't get it. These things are so obvious to most outside this fanbase and even half our fanbase. There'd be much less fighting and vitriol if it wasn't for them.