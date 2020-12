The debate around it's importance was because of the unlikely event it mattered for them playing a home game. It would take several specific things to occur for the #2 and #3 seeds to play each other. It's much more likely that the #2 seed plays the #1 or #4 - 7 thus making the usefulness of being #2 over #3 limited.



Having fans may make playing at home more important, but it doesn't change the likelihood they end up in a scenario where it matter for whether they play at home or not.