Sul-Haf-Ley draft history

stillhardcore
Active Roster
- Joined
- Feb 5, 2024
- Messages
- 4,846
- Reaction score
- 6,484
- Location
- Georgia
This reported yesterday by David Furones with the Sun Sentinel:
"The Green Bay Packers, while Sullivan was in their front office, drafted a defensive back first in five of eight drafts from 2014 to 2021, twice doubling down on DBs with the first two selections."
That stat bears watching in April....
"The Green Bay Packers, while Sullivan was in their front office, drafted a defensive back first in five of eight drafts from 2014 to 2021, twice doubling down on DBs with the first two selections."
That stat bears watching in April....