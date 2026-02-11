 Sul-Haf-Ley draft history | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sul-Haf-Ley draft history

This reported yesterday by David Furones with the Sun Sentinel:

"The Green Bay Packers, while Sullivan was in their front office, drafted a defensive back first in five of eight drafts from 2014 to 2021, twice doubling down on DBs with the first two selections."

That stat bears watching in April....
 
