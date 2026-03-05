Sully's Job Is To Build A Football Team - I Do Not Care How He Does It

You are supposed to build through the draft, right? Les Snead just traded another first rounder for established talent. That makes 9 out of the Rams last 10 first rounders Snead has traded. The one first rounder he kept, he used on Jared Verse (while we took Chop), who turned out to be a total stud. The Rams have been consistently good, and been to and won SBs, without even drafting the QB they won the SB with.



We all have our biases about the best way to build a football team, including how you do it, and which positions you emphasize. Many will say it is all about the QB, or all about the OL. Seattle just won a SB. Darnold, whatever he is, is not great, nor did they draft him. Their OL was not great either - the center and guard absolutely stunk. The team in total, however, by definition, was great. That included the coaching, which also falls under the auspices of the GM.



There is no simple answer and no silver bullet. Mahomes and Burrow are great, but their teams were not good last year, even when they were playing. The Dolphins actually have had teams with very good OLs over the last 20 years, but still managed to not be good, either because the coaching was bad, or too many other aspects of the team were bad.



I have my biases with regard to how I would do it. I would be patient, focus more on the draft, focus more on the OL, and be more strategic with trades and big FA deals. I would also be more measured with regard to how I draft, and focus more on tape, production and attitude more than measureables, and also would be more inclined to not reach and trade back than I would be to think I was smarter than everyone else and trade up, because my view is the whole thing is more of a crap shoot than many people seem to want to acknowledge.



But I also recognize there are a lot of different ways to skin the cat. That is the job of the GM. Build a good football team. It has been proven there are a lot of ways to do it. Sully's job is to figure out one of those ways. We know the Grier way did not work, hopefully the Sully way will.



This does not mean Sully gets a hall pass on everything he does. It does not mean the chatboard should be shut down for the next 3 years. Every move he makes should still be analyzed, and criticized in an objective fashion. Over time, we will see. Eventually you have a mosaic of moves. Was he consistent? Is the talent on the field getting better? How do the draft picks look? How does the coaching look? Can you tell what he is building towards? Eventually we will know. The scoreboard is the scoreboard.