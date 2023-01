BONG SHULA said: Was hoping for the Monday slot, just to give us extra time to get everyone healthy, but Sunday is better than Saturday. I'll take it. Click to expand...

yeah I like sunday tho because I work usually one weekend day, but have sunday off so I'll be able to see this game. Tho I might regret seeing it if it turns ugly for miami ha. Especially if Tua can't play, it will definitely be where miami gets blown out. But hopefully Tua is 100% cleared and checks all the boxes from all the doctors and armstead plays and rest of starters hobbled. I