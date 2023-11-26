Sunday Football Thread

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 23,536
- Reaction score
- 60,239
- Location
- New Jersey
Pretty sure best case is we stay the 1 seed with KC, Baltimore, and Jags losing. Worst case is we fall back to 4 with all of them winning.Has anyone looked at the best/worst standings we can have after today slates of AFC games?
Yeah, I think we can actually get in the drivers seat for the 1 seed if games fall that way.Pretty sure best case is we stay the 1 seed with KC, Baltimore, and Jags losing. Worst case is we fall back to 4 with all of them winning.
Pitt-Cincy is gross. As is Giants-Pats.They are televising the Pitt/Cincinnati, Patriots/Giants at 1pm and Eagles/Bills at 4pm. Pretty good slate of games, by me.
Had the same question...What are vanilla cigars? Is that like a cigar for a woman?
Nothing but Redzone here.Pitt-Cincy is gross. As is Giants-Pats.
I’ll be watching Jags-Texans, mainly. Go Texans.
Yep. Watching same here in NJ. Always helps us when the Jets don't play.They are televising the Pitt/Cincinnati, Patriots/Giants at 1pm and Eagles/Bills at 4pm. Pretty good slate of games, by me.
I’m always flipping back and forth. Not as easy now with YouTube, but I’ve never bothered with Red Zone.Nothing but Redzone here.
I MAY switch to the full broadcasts occasionally, but I love the no commercials deal. Solid football for 6 hours. (Nearly)
Its like heroine for football fans. lolI’m always flipping back and forth. Not as easy now with YouTube, but I’ve never bothered with Red Zone.