Sunday Football Thread

They are televising the Pitt/Cincinnati, Patriots/Giants at 1pm and Eagles/Bills at 4pm. Pretty good slate of games, by me.
 
Has anyone looked at the best/worst standings we can have after today slates of AFC games?
 
Pretty sure best case is we stay the 1 seed with KC, Baltimore, and Jags losing. Worst case is we fall back to 4 with all of them winning.
 
Yeah, I think we can actually get in the drivers seat for the 1 seed if games fall that way.
 
Current odds of 1 seed:
IMG_3524.jpeg

Odds if KC, Baltimore, and Jags lose
IMG_3523.jpeg

Odds if they all win.
IMG_3525.jpeg
 
Pitt-Cincy is gross. As is Giants-Pats.

I’ll be watching Jags-Texans, mainly. Go Texans.
 
Nothing but Redzone here.

I MAY switch to the full broadcasts occasionally, but I love the no commercials deal. Solid football for 6 hours. (Nearly)
 
Yep. Watching same here in NJ. Always helps us when the Jets don't play.
 
I’m always flipping back and forth. Not as easy now with YouTube, but I’ve never bothered with Red Zone.
 
