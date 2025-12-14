Sunday Football W/O Dolphins

eMCee85
Smarter than the goggle gang
Super Donator
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2020
- Messages
- 11,442
- Reaction score
- 21,739
- Location
- La la land
Holy ish what a catch by NE receiver! Wow
Beautiful throw by Maye
Beautiful throw by Maye
Jets are a train wreck. I don’t think they’ll win again. Mendoza is all but theirsJax up 7 on the Jets already
Seen that but they were right. When he got control, he couldn't get both feet downLeague already back on the Pats side screwing the Bills
Looks like it might be 14-0 here pretty quick.Jax up 7 on the Jets already
Yes, and the NE catch should have had the same replay assistSeen that but they were right. When he got control, he couldn't get both feet down
True... ugh **** the pats man...Yes, and the NE catch should have had the same replay assist