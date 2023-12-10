Sunday NFL Gameday Super Thread 12/10

CA Dolfan
Go Rams!
It's raining like a mofo here.in MD right now. Damn wife booked us a Polar Express thing for the kids 1 mile from Ravens stadium at 1pm. FML.
Chiefs or Bills? Arguments can be made for either. I think we match up better against the Chiefs. We could have one that game if had the team now.