 SUNDAY Ticket: Brace yourselves | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

SUNDAY Ticket: Brace yourselves

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,746
Reaction score
7,937
Age
55
Location
East Petersburg, PA
Don't know if any of you have started watching Sunday Ticket;
I opened two tabs and pulled up two games and paused them. Threw some laundry in and pushed play. The game jumps to the live feed, missed four minutes of game time with no way to see it. There is no pausing the broadcast apparently.
Can't rewind or fast forward.
Maybe this will get fixed.
 
An alternative to Sunday ticket is Paramount+ and a VPN to change your city so you can watch the local broadcast. I live in Indiana and will set my VPN to San Diego to watch game today. Paramount+ is only $5.99 a month and VPN isn't that expensive either.
 
Here in Canada it looks like I got Sunday ticket for free, or I ordered it when I was drunk. Guess time will tell :)
 
Bopkin02 said:
Don't know if any of you have started watching Sunday Ticket;
I opened two tabs and pulled up two games and paused them. Threw some laundry in and pushed play. The game jumps to the live feed, missed four minutes of game time with no way to see it. There is no pausing the broadcast apparently.
Can't rewind or fast forward.
Maybe this will get fixed.
Click to expand...
I had directv for 25 years. Never had an issue and loved the app

They better work the kinks out
 
what if you add the games to your library ? I bet it works then.
 
Birdmond said:
what if you add the games to your library ? I bet it works then.
Click to expand...
I programmed the Dolphins specifically to record, so maybe I'll be able to do that when the game starts. I did check the NFL icon to record all NFL but nothing pauses.
I don't know what you mean by library.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom