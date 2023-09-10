SUNDAY Ticket: Brace yourselves

Bopkin02
Don't know if any of you have started watching Sunday Ticket;
I opened two tabs and pulled up two games and paused them. Threw some laundry in and pushed play. The game jumps to the live feed, missed four minutes of game time with no way to see it. There is no pausing the broadcast apparently.
Can't rewind or fast forward.
Maybe this will get fixed.
