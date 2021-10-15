Sunday Ticket Question -- Will we be able to watch the Phins in London this weekend?

I'm a cord cutter who bought the Sunday Ticket stand alone option. I don't see our London game on their schedule this weekend. Any idea if we'll be able to watch that game on Sunday Ticket?
If not, anyone have any great ideas on how to watch the game since it's on CBS? I am able to watch games on Fox by using a family member's DISH credentials, but I haven't had any luck with CBS.
Thanks!
