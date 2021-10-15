 Sunday Ticket Question -- Will we be able to watch the Phins in London this weekend? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sunday Ticket Question -- Will we be able to watch the Phins in London this weekend?

L

leib5638

I'm a cord cutter who bought the Sunday Ticket stand alone option. I don't see our London game on their schedule this weekend. Any idea if we'll be able to watch that game on Sunday Ticket?

If not, anyone have any great ideas on how to watch the game since it's on CBS? I am able to watch games on Fox by using a family member's DISH credentials, but I haven't had any luck with CBS.

Thanks!
 
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

No, because it will be broadcasted locally on national network.

There are great legal streaming options with tablet or phone for a lot less cost to you. Also, if you're a student in last 18 months they give discounts on nfl ticket.

Hulu has live games and I watch from roku. It works great for me and isn't ridiculous spending for cable or satellite TV which is a waist of money imho.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Yes; I looked for it to. Check on CBS around 9:30am....it should be on your local CBS channel, taht's where I found it.
Good luck!
EDIT: oh, I just read your post more thoroughly...you don't get CBS? Then I'm not sure.
 
Dolfan5000

Dolfan5000

You could always buy an HD antenna (good ones are 30-50 bucks) . I've got the ticket standalone too but I've had to use the antenna to watch both the Raiders and Bucs games. I'll use that again to watch Sunday.
 
SirDrums

SirDrums

GhostArmOfMarino said:
I use FUBOTV but I'm local. I think you could use it with a VPN and florida IP but I cant confirm.
Some of the streaming services (paramount) are starting to figure out how to detect VPN IPs and block them.

I have been frustrated lately trying to switch cities to watch a game in a different market.
 
