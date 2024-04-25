 Sunday Ticket Question | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sunday Ticket Question

I paid the 250.00 early bird special last year but it looks like they did away with that this year so it will be 350.00 ( I am already a YTTV customer)

I figure we will have about 5 Nationally televised games so that leaves me with 12 games I'm paying 30 dollars per game for.

If I'm willing to watch with a delay is NFL plus an option? Do I get to watch all games immediately after?

Is it able to be streamed over set top boxes such as Shield or Apple TV, or is only able to be watched on Mobile devices?

That is less than 20 bucks a months and a lot easier pill to swallow. I am out of market if that makes a difference.
 
I think you can watch the games but I think the delay is kinda long. Like you won't be able to skip the game and noon and then watch it at 3pm or that evening. If your okay waiting 24 to 48 hours then I think your plan would work.

I also don't have NFL+ but I've had friends get it and tell me it wasn't a viable option for Sunday football watching.

If your into the All22 angles NFL+ is probably awesome.
 
It's a channel you add to YTTV not a separate app.
 
YouTube just advised $249 before 5/16 then it goes to $349
 
Just checked, I have no email for the discount (not a YTTV subscriber but did do the Ticket last year)
 
