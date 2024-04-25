Sunday Ticket Question

Finsational
I paid the 250.00 early bird special last year but it looks like they did away with that this year so it will be 350.00 ( I am already a YTTV customer)
I figure we will have about 5 Nationally televised games so that leaves me with 12 games I'm paying 30 dollars per game for.
If I'm willing to watch with a delay is NFL plus an option? Do I get to watch all games immediately after?
Is it able to be streamed over set top boxes such as Shield or Apple TV, or is only able to be watched on Mobile devices?
That is less than 20 bucks a months and a lot easier pill to swallow. I am out of market if that makes a difference.
