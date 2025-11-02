 Sunday Week 9 - Games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sunday Week 9 - Games

Falcons at Patriots, NE -5.5.
GO FALCONS!

Bears at Bengals, CHI -2.5
GOOD DEAL ON THE BENGALS WITH FLACCO

Viking at Lions, DET -9.5

Panthers at Packers, GB -12.5

Chargers at Titans, LAC -9.5

SPREADS ARE HUGE, Someone must cover

49ers at Giants, NYG -2.5

Colts at Steelers, IND -3.5

Broncos at Texans, HOU -1.5
I would be Broncos

Jaguars at Raiders, JAX -2.5

Saints at Rams, LAR -13.5
Another Huge spread

Chiefs at Bills, KC -2.5
GO CHIEFS!

Seahawks at Commanders, SEA -2.5
 
Well that was fast.. that KR Jones put on the burners ..

Going back to Flacco .. the guy is a dinosaur.
He's from the 2008 draft class ...

same as Jake Long, Chad Henne , Phillip Merling .. seems like centuries ago
 
Ugh I hate to say it but Drake Maye is really, really good.

Indy’s OL is amazing. I want to build a line like that. They dominate in run blocking and pass pro every week. You’re not touching Daniel Jones. You can argue that Nelson, Smith, and Raimann are all top players at their positions, and their guards are also really good.
 
Chargers answer back after the early pick 6 by throwing a TD to one of their DL who was eligible. Yes, that is DL not OL.
 
While in SD Oronde Gagsden WR with another big catch .. quickly becoming Herbert's fave target ..
**** Grier .. is it possible he knew he wants going to last long and just winged the draft picking based on needs knowing nobody was going to argue about it while sabotaging the Dolphins organization ?
 
