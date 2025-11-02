Sunday Week 9 - Games

LargoFin
Falcons at Patriots, NE -5.5.
GO FALCONS!
Bears at Bengals, CHI -2.5
GOOD DEAL ON THE BENGALS WITH FLACCO
Viking at Lions, DET -9.5
Panthers at Packers, GB -12.5
Chargers at Titans, LAC -9.5
SPREADS ARE HUGE, Someone must cover
49ers at Giants, NYG -2.5
Colts at Steelers, IND -3.5
Broncos at Texans, HOU -1.5
I would be Broncos
Jaguars at Raiders, JAX -2.5
Saints at Rams, LAR -13.5
Another Huge spread
Chiefs at Bills, KC -2.5
GO CHIEFS!
Seahawks at Commanders, SEA -2.5
