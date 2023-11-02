 Sunday's Game on NFL Plus | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sunday's Game on NFL Plus

Trying to figure out how I'll get the game. I have Sunday Ticket on YTTV but they haven't carried the Sunday morning games. It says the game will be on NFL Network or NFL Plus. I can't get the network, I have used plus for preseason games the last few years. But I wasn't sure if NFL plus in the regular season would work like ESPN plus does when there's games on the actual networks- it will say you can watch the game but when you go to click it will ask you for your TV service (which I don't have). So I'm trying to figure out if I could actually watch the game with a plus subscription or if I could technically watch on plus but only if I have a TV subscription with NFL Network already.
 
Trying to figure out how I'll get the game. I have Sunday Ticket on YTTV but they haven't carried the Sunday morning games. It says the game will be on NFL Network or NFL Plus. I can't get the network, I have used plus for preseason games the last few years. But I wasn't sure if NFL plus in the regular season would work like ESPN plus does when there's games on the actual networks- it will say you can watch the game but when you go to click it will ask you for your TV service (which I don't have). So I'm trying to figure out if I could actually watch the game with a plus subscription or if I could technically watch on plus but only if I have a TV subscription with NFL Network already.
Wait what? The game won’t be on Sunday Ticket on YouTube?
 
Nope. Only on the NFL Network and local cbs in south Fl area from what I understand
Arghhh….my vpn on paramount is hit/miss on the local game and I don’t have NFL Network.

I don’t underhand why this clearly out of market some or both team isn’t on YTTV?
 
If you have YTTV, then you should also have the NFL Network. I also have YTTV, and have watched the NFL Network all season long.

“The NFL Network being available on YouTube TV is currently a part of the base membership that includes live exclusive games and many live studio shows.”

www.profootballnetwork.com

Does YouTube TV Have NFL Network?

With the NFL season starting up, many fans are wondering , "Does YouTube TV have the NFL Network?" Let's find out.
Might be the weekend to do the 7 day free trial.
 
I need a cable/streaming package for that. I don’t watch anything that much to purchase one.
You don’t need a “cable/streaming package” other than YouTube TV itself. As I already linked to, the NFL Network is included with the base package of the YouTube TV service.

It’s always been like that, as far back as I can remember (last two years).
 
I advise doing a free week trial of Fubo tv just make sure you cancel it. I’ve done that a few times to get NFL network.

You can also pay for NFL+ a few bucks like 5.99 and watch on your phone or tablet I think
 
You don’t need a “cable/streaming package” other than YouTube TV itself. As I already linked to, the NFL Network is included with the base package of the YouTube TV service.

It’s always been like that, as far back as I can remember (last two years).
YTTV is a streaming package. The dude said he doesn't watch TV enough so why would he pay a monthly subscription fee for something he doesn't use?
 
You don’t need a “cable/streaming package” other than YouTube TV itself. As I already linked to, the NFL Network is included with the base package of the YouTube TV service.

It’s always been like that, as far back as I can remember (last two years).
YTTV offered the Sunday Ticket Package without signing up for YTTV service, so there are some folks who have the Sunday ticket without the rest of the YTTV channels.

@ANUFan - signing up for the free trial of YTTV sounds like it might be a good option for you.
 
