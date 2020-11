The offensive line hasn’t been as effective as some would lead you to believe. They have not been an offensive line that has been able to open running lanes for the running backs. Fitzpatrick was able to move in the pocket and run for yardage so this weakness by the offensive line was not as apparent as it was yesterday.

This offensive line has been better at pass blocking than the lines in recent years for the Dolphins but there is still room for improvement in this area. To me the offensive line is still a work in progress and hopefully it will continue to develop as the season goes along. Adding a true top tier RB in the draft would also certainly help the line. At this time they don’t have a single RB on the team who can break tackles or is explosive on short yardage runs.

The Rams defensive front was certainly a major part of the problem in regards to the lack of production from the offense yesterday but that still doesn’t take away from the fact the offensive line probably played its worse game of the season yesterday. Thankfully the defense and special teams were able to

step up and lead the team to victory.