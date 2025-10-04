 SunSentinel article by Dave Hyde | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

SunSentinel article by Dave Hyde

The story below came out today on SS by Dave Hyde. Respected beat writer, I like his insights. If you read the article, it seems Jon Gruden + Marc Trestman are commenting publicly about the Dolphins TE Daren Waller, but not critical. Darren Waller + Gruden are together talking and then the Marc Trestman + Frank Smith connection to Wallers is mentioned. Good read. These stories are put out there because someone wants them to. You do the math.

www.sun-sentinel.com

Dave Hyde: Dolphins’ Darren Waller shows you everything good about sports

Sometimes you get a moment so clean and right, one where the good guy overcomes so much that anyone accompanying his rare journey celebrates — sometimes in moments like Waller’s first NFL game in 6…
If the math adds up to the Dolphins hiring Jon Gruden, please just shoot me in the head right now and get it over with. I couldn't take it with this franchise any longer.
 
Even talking at Gruden’s home in June, Waller remembers telling his former coach, “I’m in space right now where I’m enjoying where I’m at.”
 
Gruden need stay on espn. He is wash up. I rather keep McDaniel.
 
I really like Gruden..... as a media personality, as a coach hes a decade and then some past his prime.
 
