Super Bowl 2023 Game Day Thread

EasyRider

Apr 13, 2019
Eagles are more well rounded especially on the lines
But Mahomes and Reid’s experience will edge out a win
 
Fin-Loco

Mar 12, 2003
I'm hoping for the Chiefs. I'd like the Eagles team to win but their fan's behavior of destroying historic Philly last time was too much for me. Driving 4 wheelers up and down the met steps etc was just too much for me. Those trashy shit birds deserve their team to lose (which will also result in carnage).
 
Bob512

Nov 6, 2013
Eagles have the better team........Chiefs have Mahomes. I'm taking the Eagles, but the Chiefs can certainly win this....
 
ThePeopleShow13

Apr 27, 2019
So my buddy and I figured out you could take advantage of a DraftKings promotion where they gave you $200 in bets the first time you placed a $5 bet. I put mine on the Eagles and he put his on the Chiefs. I don’t care who wins, but we split over $450 if the Chiefs win vs a little over $200 if the Eagles win.
 
