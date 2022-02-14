 Super Bowl is Over: 29 Days to Free Agency | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Super Bowl is Over: 29 Days to Free Agency

EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
1,261
Reaction score
2,092
Age
32
Location
SRQ
Ryan Jensen.

Give our rushing game some attitude with him and Hunt mauling fools on the interior.

Then I like Robinson at OT (afraid of Amrstead's durability concerns), Norwell at OG, Trenton Brown at OT.

Sign them all!

Robinson, Norwell, Jensen, Hunt, Brown.

Then I'll take a few RBs - Fournette, Mostert or Connor.

I actually have a high suspicion of a Landry reunion. He can be effective in the running game in a similar capacity to that of a Debo Samuel.

And then bring me Mike Williams or Gallup.

I don't view Ogbah or Mike G as "must resigns". I could see a TE franchise tag on Mike, but not sure how he fits long term.

Ogbah is overrated and not worth the money he is going to command in a new contract or a tag.

29th overall I am going Running Back.

We could make all these moves, enough coin in the bank.

But what we will probably do is overpay for like Solder, Scherif or Armstead and then blow our load on resigning Ogbah and Mike long term.

So:
Ryan Jensen
Cam Robinson
Andrew Norwell
Trenton Brown
Connor or Mostert or Fournette
Mike Williams or Michael Gallup
Landry (if available)
Mike G (if possible for TE rate on tag).
 
Last edited:
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
1,261
Reaction score
2,092
Age
32
Location
SRQ
I also REALLY like Mo Alie Cox....
 
DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

Die Hard Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 27, 2006
Messages
1,306
Reaction score
1,465
Location
Rhode Island
Feverdream said:
One of the top 3 Tackles, and Ryan Jensen.
Click to expand...
I agree. Also Mike Williams or Godwin. And a lower tier receiver. Keelan Cole, Chark, Kirk, Crowder/Berrios. Depends on if they see Bowden playing slot next year. If yes then just Cole or Chark. Draft and UDFA to fill out the roster.
 
Coolguy3

Coolguy3

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
1,463
Reaction score
1,074
Age
39
Location
Orlando
EPBro said:
Ryan Jensen.

Give our rushing game some attitude with him and Hunt mauling fools on the interior.

Then I like Robinson at OT (afraid of Amrstead's durability concerns), Norwell at OG, Trenton Brown at OT.

Sign them all!

Robinson, Norwell, Jensen, Hunt, Brown.

Then I'll take a few RBs - Fournette, Mostert or Connor.

I actually have a high suspicion of a Landry reunion. He can be effective in the running game in a similar capacity to that of a Debo Samuel.

And then bring me Mike Williams or Gallup.

I don't view Ogbah or Mike G as "must resigns". I could see a TE franchise tag on Mike, but not sure how he fits long term.

Ogbah is overrated and not worth the money he is going to command in a new contract or a tag.

29th overall I am going Running Back.

We could make all these moves, enough coin in the bank.

But what we will probably do is overpay for like Solder, Scherif or Armstead and then blow our load on resigning Ogbah and Mike long term.

So:
Ryan Jensen
Cam Robinson
Andrew Norwell
Trenton Brown
Connor or Mostert or Fournette
Mike Williams or Michael Gallup
Landry (if available)
Mike G (if possible for TE rate on tag).
Click to expand...
Connor is not good and injured prone. Ya, he has had some success in Arizona but hard pass. Mostert is injured all the time. You’d probably more likely to get the Jacksonville Fournette once he’s paid.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom