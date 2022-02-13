 Super Bowl LVI | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Super Bowl LVI

Winner of LVI

  • Bengals

    Votes: 4 21.1%

  • Rams

    Votes: 15 78.9%
Rams. The D will be the difference against that O-line. Bengals will make it close because…that’s how these NFL games all go now. But Rams D will be the reason while the O puts up enough points to come out on top.
 
Rams.
Isiah Prince will be blocking against Aaron Donald. :shrug:
The End...

National Football League GIF by Los Angeles Rams
 
The Rams should run away with it. But you never know what can happen under the pressure of the Super Bowl. The Bengals seem to be in a better position mentally. I think it will be a fight. But I expect the Bengals to eventually get beat up.
 
DolfanISS said:
I haven’t cared much less for a recent SB.
Interesting.

This is one of two SB in about 20 years that I don’t actively dislike one of the two teams playing. No Pats, no Steelers, no New York market, no Brady…

…and we’re gonna get a feel-good story. Either Stafford gets a ring after a decade plus toiling away in Detroit, or Cincy finally gets one.
 
I feel the Bengals are the hungrier team and that "smoking" Joe, (I just couldn't help myself from saying that ha-ha) will prevail in the 4th quarter to either:

1) Score to get the lead
2) Score to keep the lead
3) Score to extend the lead

Assuming he is still in the game. - LOL
 
