Super Bowl LX thread: Seahawks vs Patriots

Predictions from Tyler Desena and Bob McGinn:



TYLER DUNNE

Playoff Record: 8-4



All eyes are on Sam Darnold. He will be the story of this Super Bowl one way or another. The Mike Vrabel factor is real. The coach instructing his equipment staff to leave those washcloths dirty if guys don’t pick ‘em up off the shower floor had a vision and brought that vision to life. This defense feels exceptionally overlooked. They’re pissed. The heart wants to pick the Patriots because that sort of intangible stuff can be the difference in a Super Bowl. We’ve seen it before. But this feels like Darnold’s magnum opus. Eight years and counting, he has never let anyone else define him. He might even throw a pick or two in this game. But I think his cavalier style proves to be the difference late in the fourth quarter. Carlton Davis told us Christian Gonzalez will shadow Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1 on 1. We’ll see if that’s the case. Smith-Njigba is the best route runner in the game. Cooper Kupp remains crafty underneath. Rashid Shaheed is liable to go deep any play. The Patriots haven’t faced this much weaponry in a long time. Seahawks 30, Patriots 28.



BOB McGINN

Playoff Record: 8-4



Drake Maye isn’t the only second-year quarterback trying to win the Super Bowl for the Patriots. It was 24 years ago when little-known Tom Brady marshaled New England on a long, late field-goal that beat the St. Louis Rams, 20-17, in New Orleans. It ranks as one of the three greatest upsets in Super Bowl history. The Patriots, a 14-point underdog then, are getting 4 ½ points here with Maye, who has been winning over the doubters all year against an albeit soft fourth-place schedule. I don’t see the very good but certainly not all-time great Seahawks defense slamming the door on Maye and Josh McDaniels’ resourceful offense. Furthermore, I don’t see Sam Darnold picking apart the Patriots’ sound, opportunistic defense. Andy Borregales replicates Adam Vinatieri’s 48-yard game-winner as time expires. Patriots 27, Seahawks 24.



JIM MONOS

Playoff Record: 6-6



It does not matter what level of football you watch. Turnovers are always the No. 1 stat. Seattle is the better team. For an upset to occur, you need turnovers. Sam Darnold has a history of interceptions and fumbles and that’s part of the reason he has bounced around over the years. He has finally found a team to believe in him and will repay Seattle with no turnovers and a Super Bowl victory. Seahawks 24, Patriots 17.