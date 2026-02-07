Super Bowl LX thread: Seahawks vs Patriots

Fin Fan in NC
Fins Up!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2004
- Messages
- 61,797
- Reaction score
- 100,063
- Age
- 61
- Location
- North Carolina
A Position-by-Position Breakdown of Who Has the Edge in Super Bowl LX
After combing through the Seahawks’ and Patriots’ rosters, one team comes out on top.
www.si.com
Super Bowl 2026 weather forecast: Conditions for Patriots vs. Seahawks
Here are the conditions Seattle and New England will be playing in during Super Bowl LX.
www.cbssports.com
QuarterbackNotable players: Seahawks’ Sam Darnold; Patriots’ Drake Maye
If this were the regular season, Maye would have gotten the edge because of how sensational he was in his breakout campaign, which earned him plenty of MVP consideration.
But Maye has struggled in his first postseason, while Darnold has gotten better throughout the year. Darnold’s impeccable timing with his receiving corps helped him carve up the Rams in the NFC title game, with a 346-yard, three-touchdown performance against a rival that had given him trouble in the past.
Sure, there’s an argument to be made that Maye had the harder path, facing the defenses of the Chargers, Texans and Broncos. But it won’t get any easier for the second-year quarterback against Seattle’s stellar defense.
Darnold, the more seasoned quarterback, should be ready for whatever Mike Vrabel’s defense throws at him on Sunday.
Edge: Seahawks
According to AccuWeather's forecast, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is expected to see a high of 67 degrees on Super Bowl Sunday. That's slightly above average for the area, which typically sees temperatures around 62 degrees, and it was 56 degrees at this time last year. The record for the area is 78 degrees, set in 2016.
There will be areas of low clouds and fog early, with a chance of rain in the afternoon. AccuWeather's precipitation probability stands at 30%, with a 5% chance of thunderstorms. While small, the thunderstorm possibility is notable, as lightning in the area could trigger a delay if it occurs during the game.
In the evening, temperatures will dip considerably to roughly 54 degrees.
Last edited: