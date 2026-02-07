 Super Bowl LX thread: Seahawks vs Patriots | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Super Bowl LX thread: Seahawks vs Patriots

Fin Fan in NC

Fin Fan in NC

Fins Up!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
61,797
Reaction score
100,063
Age
61
Location
North Carolina
www.si.com

A Position-by-Position Breakdown of Who Has the Edge in Super Bowl LX

After combing through the Seahawks’ and Patriots’ rosters, one team comes out on top.
www.si.com www.si.com

www.cbssports.com

Super Bowl 2026 weather forecast: Conditions for Patriots vs. Seahawks

Here are the conditions Seattle and New England will be playing in during Super Bowl LX.
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com

Quarterback

Notable players: Seahawks’ Sam Darnold; Patriots’ Drake Maye

If this were the regular season, Maye would have gotten the edge because of how sensational he was in his breakout campaign, which earned him plenty of MVP consideration.

But Maye has struggled in his first postseason, while Darnold has gotten better throughout the year. Darnold’s impeccable timing with his receiving corps helped him carve up the Rams in the NFC title game, with a 346-yard, three-touchdown performance against a rival that had given him trouble in the past.

Sure, there’s an argument to be made that Maye had the harder path, facing the defenses of the Chargers, Texans and Broncos. But it won’t get any easier for the second-year quarterback against Seattle’s stellar defense.

Darnold, the more seasoned quarterback, should be ready for whatever Mike Vrabel’s defense throws at him on Sunday.

Edge: Seahawks

According to AccuWeather's forecast, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is expected to see a high of 67 degrees on Super Bowl Sunday. That's slightly above average for the area, which typically sees temperatures around 62 degrees, and it was 56 degrees at this time last year. The record for the area is 78 degrees, set in 2016.

There will be areas of low clouds and fog early, with a chance of rain in the afternoon. AccuWeather's precipitation probability stands at 30%, with a 5% chance of thunderstorms. While small, the thunderstorm possibility is notable, as lightning in the area could trigger a delay if it occurs during the game.

In the evening, temperatures will dip considerably to roughly 54 degrees.

1770508400710.png


:ffic:
 
Last edited:
Patriots, Seahawks Make Final Roster Moves For Super Bowl LX
https://www.profootballrumors.com/2...wks-make-final-roster-moves-for-super-bowl-lx

New England is going with the age-old mantra of “it if ain’t broke, don’t fix it” in their elevation strategy. For the third contest in a row, the Patriots have designated running back D’Ernest Johnson and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor as their two taxi squad callups. Both players opened their 2025 campaigns on different teams.

Seattle is sticking to the status quo, as well, designating running backs Cam Akers and Velus Jones Jr. as their two practice squad elevations. For their previous two playoff games, the Seahawks elevated Jones for the divisional round and both Akers and Jones for the conference championship. Like the Patriots’ duo, both backs started their 2025 campaigns elsewhere in the NFL.

:ffic:
 
If you told me before the season started that an AFC East team would be in the SB and it’s not the Bills, I would’ve been walking around with the Vince McMahon big d#ck walk all summer assuming it’s us.

Sigh

1770509911190.gif
 
Im going to a Superbowl party tomorrow.... and will enjoy spending time with my family and friends, while watching the Winter Olympics in another room. 😆

I refuse to watch the Patriots or Rodger Rabbit. Im really enjoying the Curling tho, our mixed doubles team is really good and could win Gold possibly.
 
Predictions from Tyler Desena and Bob McGinn:

TYLER DUNNE
Playoff Record: 8-4

All eyes are on Sam Darnold. He will be the story of this Super Bowl one way or another. The Mike Vrabel factor is real. The coach instructing his equipment staff to leave those washcloths dirty if guys don’t pick ‘em up off the shower floor had a vision and brought that vision to life. This defense feels exceptionally overlooked. They’re pissed. The heart wants to pick the Patriots because that sort of intangible stuff can be the difference in a Super Bowl. We’ve seen it before. But this feels like Darnold’s magnum opus. Eight years and counting, he has never let anyone else define him. He might even throw a pick or two in this game. But I think his cavalier style proves to be the difference late in the fourth quarter. Carlton Davis told us Christian Gonzalez will shadow Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1 on 1. We’ll see if that’s the case. Smith-Njigba is the best route runner in the game. Cooper Kupp remains crafty underneath. Rashid Shaheed is liable to go deep any play. The Patriots haven’t faced this much weaponry in a long time. Seahawks 30, Patriots 28.

BOB McGINN
Playoff Record: 8-4

Drake Maye isn’t the only second-year quarterback trying to win the Super Bowl for the Patriots. It was 24 years ago when little-known Tom Brady marshaled New England on a long, late field-goal that beat the St. Louis Rams, 20-17, in New Orleans. It ranks as one of the three greatest upsets in Super Bowl history. The Patriots, a 14-point underdog then, are getting 4 ½ points here with Maye, who has been winning over the doubters all year against an albeit soft fourth-place schedule. I don’t see the very good but certainly not all-time great Seahawks defense slamming the door on Maye and Josh McDaniels’ resourceful offense. Furthermore, I don’t see Sam Darnold picking apart the Patriots’ sound, opportunistic defense. Andy Borregales replicates Adam Vinatieri’s 48-yard game-winner as time expires. Patriots 27, Seahawks 24.

JIM MONOS
Playoff Record: 6-6

It does not matter what level of football you watch. Turnovers are always the No. 1 stat. Seattle is the better team. For an upset to occur, you need turnovers. Sam Darnold has a history of interceptions and fumbles and that’s part of the reason he has bounced around over the years. He has finally found a team to believe in him and will repay Seattle with no turnovers and a Super Bowl victory. Seahawks 24, Patriots 17.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom