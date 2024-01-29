Super Bowl Opening Line Is 49ers -2 Over KC And What Do These Games Make You Think Of The Dolphins

Two weeks in a row the 49ers stole a game. They have not looked great. Purdy frankly has been terrible in my view. Got a lot of lucky breaks again, to get him somewhat going. But still couldn’t really throw the ball, although did OK with his legs late in the game.



I am stunned that the opening line is the 49ers -2 given how Purdy has looked, and frankly how the team has looked the last two games, ex the luck and slop from their opponents, which is unlikely to happen against a playoff tested Mahomes and KC with a veteran coach as well. The over under is currently 47 FWIW.



PS, Who do you blame more?

-Dan Campbell for not taking the points twice when there was a good case to kick the FGs instead of going for it on 4th

-WR#8 on Detroit for the huge drops

-The lucky bounce on the deep ball to Aiyuk



PPS after watching these games (including AFC Championship) do you think Miami is closer than you thought, or further away than you thought? My view, watching the AFC Championship made me think the Dolphins are miles away. Those teams just seemed so much tougher. But then after watching the NFC Championship, it kind of looked like two sloppy and mistake prone teams where anything can happen and watching Detroit sort of reminded me of watching the Dolphins (including going for it on 4th downs), and I think Tua and Purdy are more or less in the same class as QBs give or take. Purdy more mobile, Tua maybe a bit more accurate. Their #'s in regular season were close too, slight nod to Purdy.