Super Bowl Opening Line Is 49ers -2 Over KC And What Do These Games Make You Think Of The Dolphins

Two weeks in a row the 49ers stole a game. They have not looked great. Purdy frankly has been terrible in my view. Got a lot of lucky breaks again, to get him somewhat going. But still couldn’t really throw the ball, although did OK with his legs late in the game.

I am stunned that the opening line is the 49ers -2 given how Purdy has looked, and frankly how the team has looked the last two games, ex the luck and slop from their opponents, which is unlikely to happen against a playoff tested Mahomes and KC with a veteran coach as well. The over under is currently 47 FWIW.

PS, Who do you blame more?
-Dan Campbell for not taking the points twice when there was a good case to kick the FGs instead of going for it on 4th
-WR#8 on Detroit for the huge drops
-The lucky bounce on the deep ball to Aiyuk

PPS after watching these games (including AFC Championship) do you think Miami is closer than you thought, or further away than you thought? My view, watching the AFC Championship made me think the Dolphins are miles away. Those teams just seemed so much tougher. But then after watching the NFC Championship, it kind of looked like two sloppy and mistake prone teams where anything can happen and watching Detroit sort of reminded me of watching the Dolphins (including going for it on 4th downs), and I think Tua and Purdy are more or less in the same class as QBs give or take. Purdy more mobile, Tua maybe a bit more accurate. Their #'s in regular season were close too, slight nod to Purdy.
 
What's the over/under? I would guess 46 or so. I'll take the under and the Chefs
 
Mahomes is a whiner and Kelce is a punk, so sick of these guys, I will not bet against them but hope SF whips their ass. But yes OP you are right the wrong team is favored.
 
We are a poor man’s SF. Tua is better than Purdy but its clear we are trying to develop the same type of system. The problem is we only have one All Pro player, the Niners have seven. We just are not talented enough.
 
Not trying to start a Tua v Purdy debate, but Purdy's numbers were better than Tua's during the regular season, and at least Purdy showed an ability to use his legs this game, which is what bailed him and them out - although Purdy only got the chance to bail himself out due to Detroit stupidity and the lucky bounce on the throw to Aiyuk. Otherwise I think he was on his way to completely wetting the bed, like he did last week, before getting lucky. After watching Purdy the last two games, I am not very high on him, and this is one of the reasons that I like KC in the SB.
 
Totally agree with you. Hard to see how the Chiefs as defending champs and winning 2 rough games in a row on the road against 2 of the best teams in the league aren't the favorites in this game.

PS - Probably the drops. Dan Campbell is Dan Campbell. The Lions made those 4th downs more than they haven't during the season, but you have to run out of luck sometime.

PPS - Neither. The Dolphins are close, but you can't tell if they are closer or not to contending since it all depends on player acquisition and cuts over the next few months. I will say this, when healthy, I think the 2023 Dolphins could contend with and beat any of the teams that played this weekend.
 
The Chiefs defense is the best unit in the game. Both the Packers and Lions moved the ball against SF. Mahomes should be OK. The Chiefs' defense is the difference.
 
I didn’t care who won or lost today. I enjoy watching games but the only time I care about who wins a game is when the Dolphins are involved in the game.

My thought concerning the Dolphins after watching the games today is that I would loved to see the Dolphins play any of these teams with the lineup they had to begin the season. Other than the fact Ramsey missed the early part of the season, the Dolphins were loaded with talent throughout the roster until they were decimated
with injuries as the season went along.

Unfortunately injuries are part of the game and that’s usually why the good teams with the least amount of injuries to key players usually end up in the SB.
 
