Super Bowl Takeaways For The Dolphins?

I would like to think we could win a game like that but it's more likely we'd be losing 35-3 at halftime. We have not proven we belong even in the same stratosphere as the top teams. It's largely because we are so soft in trenches. The offense gets completely shut down by any physical team. The offensive line needs to be MUCH better. McDaniel also needs to give up play-calling to an OC who knows when to call plays. His scheme is good but his situational awareness is atrocious. The defense also needs more proven tacklers. We desperately need better LBs who complement the pass rush. The secondary is suspect after Ramsey. The special teams can't be worst in the NFL anymore. It would also be nice to see Tua actually rise to the occasion and make an unscripted play. It would be nice if he used his feet instead of being slower than Marino.



Even all this is probably not enough against Mahomes but we would at least compete.