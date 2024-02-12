Super Bowl Takeaways For The Dolphins?

phinsforlife
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 1,108
- Reaction score
- 2,346
- Age
- 47
- Location
- san diego
Does watching this game make you think the Dolphins are close, or not close?
-I think both defenses tougher
-Both QBs made plays with their legs, especially Mahomes
-Mahomes used his height and size to his advantage as well
-Both QBs were disciplined game managers, were patient, and did not force things. Mahomes only mistake was a physical one, just a missed throw, but he went to an open receiver with the ball and just airmailed it. Dolphins seem to force it too much on offense sometimes. There are times when being a game manager is ok
-Reid's playcalling was really good when it mattered most
I am sure there is more people can add. I am just throwing out a few things. Oddly, I didn't think this game was clean or particularly well played, which makes you think the Dolphins could have hung with either team. On the other hand, if you rolled the Dolphins out there, something tells me this years incarnation of the team would not have made a game of it
