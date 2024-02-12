 Super Bowl Takeaways For The Dolphins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Super Bowl Takeaways For The Dolphins?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
1,108
Reaction score
2,346
Age
47
Location
san diego
Does watching this game make you think the Dolphins are close, or not close?
-I think both defenses tougher
-Both QBs made plays with their legs, especially Mahomes
-Mahomes used his height and size to his advantage as well
-Both QBs were disciplined game managers, were patient, and did not force things. Mahomes only mistake was a physical one, just a missed throw, but he went to an open receiver with the ball and just airmailed it. Dolphins seem to force it too much on offense sometimes. There are times when being a game manager is ok
-Reid's playcalling was really good when it mattered most

I am sure there is more people can add. I am just throwing out a few things. Oddly, I didn't think this game was clean or particularly well played, which makes you think the Dolphins could have hung with either team. On the other hand, if you rolled the Dolphins out there, something tells me this years incarnation of the team would not have made a game of it
 
Last edited:
I would like to think we could win a game like that but it's more likely we'd be losing 35-3 at halftime. We have not proven we belong even in the same stratosphere as the top teams. It's largely because we are so soft in trenches. The offense gets completely shut down by any physical team. The offensive line needs to be MUCH better. McDaniel also needs to give up play-calling to an OC who knows when to call plays. His scheme is good but his situational awareness is atrocious. The defense also needs more proven tacklers. We desperately need better LBs who complement the pass rush. The secondary is suspect after Ramsey. The special teams can't be worst in the NFL anymore. It would also be nice to see Tua actually rise to the occasion and make an unscripted play. It would be nice if he used his feet instead of being slower than Marino.

Even all this is probably not enough against Mahomes but we would at least compete.
 
A few other things:

1. Low snaps in the shotgun are in fashion. Creed Humphrey snapped like Connor Williams all night so that bodes well for us.

2. We need a punter who can boom it 50-60 yards w regularity like most punters today.

3. Special teams need to be special. The Chiefs got a blocked PAT, a turnover on a punt and a 57 yard FG. Danny Crossman stinks and we don’t make enough plays on ST. That blocked PAT was the biggest thing that set the table for the win.

4. QBs need to be able to make plays w their legs. Tua needs to drop some weight.

5. The Shanahan system seems to have QBs who crap the bed and don’t make enough plays in the 4th quarter. Remember Matt Ryan in the SB? Jimmy Garapolo? Now Brock Purdy - who wasn’t awful in the 2nd half but he was close to awful. There is something about that system that is great at manufacturing points and yards etc w QBs who aren’t elite. But they seem to come up short late in big games. Food for thought.
 
OGMarinofan said:
49ers were the better team but they don’t have Mahomes. Mahomes is the greatest QB that I have seen. KC isn’t even in the playoffs without Mahomes.
Click to expand...
Yeah I know - the 69ers are literally better at all the skill positions except QB compared to KC. I thought SF was the better team and that they would win but they just couldn’t make enough plays in the 2nd half on O
 
We need to add another dimension to beat KC (let alone Buffalo).

You need to outscore them and not let get games come down to them having the ball needing to stop them 4 times.

I’m back on board the Brock Bowers train.

Bears at 9 would an ideal spot for something to happen, if he’s still available.
 
Great post, OP. Really agree with this.

My biggest takeaway is that Mahomes is on another level at quarterback. He was the difference in a close game. I marvel at his run choices. He just has that innate ability to know when to use his legs.

So, if he's the best how do you matchup? Maybe that's a separate thread since the road to the AFC clearly runs through KC.

Also, have to give props to KC's defense, which has been its strong suit all season.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom