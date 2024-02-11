 Super Bowl Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Super Bowl Thread

dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
25,393
Reaction score
67,304
Location
New Jersey
Go 49Ers San Francisco GIF by Yevbel
 
Like it not Travis Kelce is NFLs biggest mainstream star and he’s hitched his wagon to the worlds biggest star.

Pretty cool imo because they both worked their way to the top of their crafts.
 
Fred Bear said:
I hadn't watched a super bowl since we lost to San Francisco till I joined this forum 5 years ago
Click to expand...
I was physically ill after the Super Bowl loss to the Redskins... just pissed off after the loss to the niners. It's actually much better watching the super bowl when you don't have any skin in the game!
 
It’s quite fun to watch Pat Mahomes play ball, he’s turned into a whiner which I don’t like but I lobbied very hard for us to rid ourselves from tannehill to draft him..

Folks telling me he was a wildcard loose cannon late first, second round pick, and that other bs, I was like he’s the best in player in the draft, I’d take him #1 and project he will be the mvp of the league and superbowl winner and mvp, and all I remember saying to myself when studying him at a n m was this ****ing guy is just bored playing with these kids, and , that’s why he’a taking all these chances.

So it’s fun to dream he was a dolphin
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom