Super Bowl Winners without a 'Franchise QB'

Or teams that had a QB drafted many years prior to the team's big success and that QB wasnt a huge reason why the team won.
Here's another question: How many Superbowl teams have their been where the QB was just not a big factor?
Remember Big Ben's first Superbowl win? I bet he doesnt cherish it. He played like Crap that day.
I think the idea that Miami cant win again until we have a 'franchise QB' (a young guy that develops into a star) is nonsense. We could get young FAs during the run and maybe at some point we get lucky with a guy drafted later than top 10.
