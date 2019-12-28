Super Bowl Winners without a 'Franchise QB'

ChitownPhins28

Rookie
Or teams that had a QB drafted many years prior to the team's big success and that QB wasnt a huge reason why the team won.
Here's another question: How many Superbowl teams have their been where the QB was just not a big factor?
Remember Big Ben's first Superbowl win? I bet he doesnt cherish it. He played like Crap that day.
I think the idea that Miami cant win again until we have a 'franchise QB' (a young guy that develops into a star) is nonsense. We could get young FAs during the run and maybe at some point we get lucky with a guy drafted later than top 10.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~
ChitownPhins28 said:
Or teams that had a QB drafted many years prior to the team's big success and that QB wasnt a huge reason why the team won.
Here's another question: How many Superbowl teams have their been where the QB was just not a big factor?
Remember Big Ben's first Superbowl win? I bet he doesnt cherish it. He played like Crap that day.
I think the idea that Miami cant win again until we have a 'franchise QB' (a young guy that develops into a star) is nonsense. We could get young FAs during the run and maybe at some point we get lucky with a guy drafted later than top 10.
giphy (18).gif
 
Aqua Marino (UK)

Aqua Marino (UK)

Scout Team
Tampa Bay and Baltimore won super Bowls with average QB’s but with an exceptional defense. That was a while back. I can’t think of a more recent example. Maybe Baltimore again with Flacco?

I wouldn’t advocate it though. I think you need an elite guy to be your QB for 10 years because the position is so hard to get right and you can always build around an elite QB. You need many more pieces to get the job done with a game manager.
 
1

1972forever

Scout Team
ChitownPhins28 said:
Or teams that had a QB drafted many years prior to the team's big success and that QB wasnt a huge reason why the team won.
Here's another question: How many Superbowl teams have their been where the QB was just not a big factor?
Remember Big Ben's first Superbowl win? I bet he doesnt cherish it. He played like Crap that day.
I think the idea that Miami cant win again until we have a 'franchise QB' (a young guy that develops into a star) is nonsense. We could get young FAs during the run and maybe at some point we get lucky with a guy drafted later than top 10.
Miami WON’T win a Super Bowl without a franchise QB. The league has changed since the years when a team could win a Super Bowl without having a top tier QB. Even if the team that wins a SB doesn’t get great play by their QB during the game, they won’t even make it to the SB in the first place if they don’t have that top tier QB.
 
