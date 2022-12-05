Super Bowl xix de ja vu

There are many on here at dream about the glory days of when the Dolphins we relevant.. IMO Sundays game against the 9ers was almost a de ja vu game of the Super Bowl in 1985.



Prior to the game, all the media hype was about these two powerhouse teams, the Dolphins with Dan Marino and their high powered offense. The 9ers and their tough defense and Joe Montana. The game was held at Stanford Stadium, which is a stones throw from then Candlestick Park, which made this game essentally a home game for the 9ers. If I remember correctly, rain was predicted for the day of the game, but turned out to be perfect football weather and most of the experts favored the 9ers to win, but everyone was excited to see the match up on the field... me included.



At the start of the game, I believe Miami did good... scored first, then the 9ers scored and we scored again... which all gave us Dolphin fans an air of excitement and hope.. Then slowly but surely, the 9ers started to take over and dominate the game, much like they did in Sunday's game. Tua was able to hook up with T-hill to make the game respectable, the Super Bowl dolphins also scored late in the game, but in both games, it was too little, too late and 9ers smelled victory from the 3 quarter on..



Being at the game yesterday... the highs of scoring on the first possesion.. the lows of watching the 9ers kick a field goal in the 4th to put the game away, left me feeling like I've been here before... This is why I decided to write this post... Having so much excitement and hope going into the game, only to feel the steady let downs as the game progress was miserable to re-live. Watching the Dolphins catch 1st down passes on both 3rd and 4th down, only to have them over turned on replay, well.. I just sat in my seat listening the f'n 9ers fan rub it in to us folks in Dolphin gear..



In another thread, I read a comment from someone that attended the game and they made a statement "the 9ers in our section was decent'... I can tell you they werent in my section... There was several loud an obnoxious that not only insulted us Fin Fans for the football team we support, but they also attacked a few on a personal level...



I'm a decent sized guy that most people dont mess with, but walking out of the stadium, there was several times I could have very easily gotten into a fight because of the insults that was thrown my way.. I simply smiled and gave them a high five for the good game..



Anyeays... It was a dissapointing weekend, I felt the Dolphins would play tougher than they did... especially on offense.. On defense, there was several blown assignments that were exploited for 1st downs and touch downs... I mean... how the hell can you let Christian MCaffrey run passed you without trying to cover him? IMO... the D-line played a damn good game, it was the secondary and linebackers that pooped the bed..



Tua had some good moments, he did move in the pocket well to escape the rush, but at the same time, he had happy feet all day and seemed to be rushing his throws just to get rid of the ball.. The O players didnt help with all the drops and God only knows why the Fins didnt run the ball more... I guess there was little faith in the Oline and their ability to open holes..



All in all it was a good game, I'm glad I went to the game and now I'm to see my therapist for the emotional pain...



Phin Up... the season isnt over