Super Bowl XXVII

Hey guys and girls, hope everyone is safe and well!



Over in the UK we are 1 week into a lockdown and with no live sport I'm feasting on old games on good old Ytube! Anyhow, much to my shame, I watched Super Bowl 17 for the first time ever! As I am 41 I was obviously too young for this game and just wanted to hear your thoughts on the game but also that season. I feel it is our least talked about Super Bowl appearance and season. Can any of you older guys and girls shed some light on the season and how it felt to see theit shortened by the strike?



Peace