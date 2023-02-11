 Superbowl Fundraiser | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Superbowl Fundraiser

Good evening Family! The site is behind for donations for the month, so I wanted to start a Superbowl donation thread to have some fun and support the site at the same time. May you all have a great and safe superbowl!

Thanks in advance for your wonderful support of the site. :UP:

:ffic:


John
 
Thanks John

Guys if you want to make a donation bet that would be great

$10 if KC wins

$10 for each Kelce TD

Fundraising is slow this month and could really use your help
 
