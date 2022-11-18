Superbowl odds. Who bet?

I know its early but we really don't have many serious contenders this year in the AFC despite all the hype in the offseason. The Chiefs and Bills are the only truly good teams of the lot. We could easily be "The Bengals" of this year given the circumstances....hard to believe...



That being the case, I'm curious who else laid money on the Phins to win the superbowl? Before the season kicked off the odds were 40:1!



Bet $250 to win $10,000! I can't believe we're pretty much locked for the playoffs this year. We actually have a CHANCE!



Who else dropped bets on the Superbowl?