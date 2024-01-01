Superbowl teams in the final weeks of the regular season

Delsolar16
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 18, 2009
- Messages
- 405
- Reaction score
- 859
- Location
- Miami, FL
Well that was a brutal loss. I wanted to comfort myself by finding a recent Superbowl winning team that got blown out in the final weeks of the season. Below are the last 5 games of the regular season by the last 8 super bowl champions. Needless to say, I'm not confident we can do much in the playoffs. Also, I hope this post ages like milk.
CHIEFS 2022
-Won final 5 games of the season
RAMS 2021
-Won 4 of the last 5 (only loss was by 3 in OT)
BUCS 2020
-Won 4 of the last 5 (only loss was by 3)
CHIEFS 2019
-Won final 5 games of the season
PATRIOTS 2018
-Won 3 of the last 5 (lost by 1 in the Miami Miracle, and by 7)
EAGLES 2017
-Won 3 of the last 5 (lost by 14 and by 6)
PATRIOTS 2016
-Won final 5 games of the season
BRONCOS 2015
-Won 3 of the last 5 (lost by 3 and 7)
