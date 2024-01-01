Superbowl teams in the final weeks of the regular season

Well that was a brutal loss. I wanted to comfort myself by finding a recent Superbowl winning team that got blown out in the final weeks of the season. Below are the last 5 games of the regular season by the last 8 super bowl champions. Needless to say, I'm not confident we can do much in the playoffs. Also, I hope this post ages like milk.



CHIEFS 2022

-Won final 5 games of the season



RAMS 2021

-Won 4 of the last 5 (only loss was by 3 in OT)



BUCS 2020

-Won 4 of the last 5 (only loss was by 3)



CHIEFS 2019

-Won final 5 games of the season



PATRIOTS 2018

-Won 3 of the last 5 (lost by 1 in the Miami Miracle, and by 7)



EAGLES 2017

-Won 3 of the last 5 (lost by 14 and by 6)



PATRIOTS 2016

-Won final 5 games of the season



BRONCOS 2015

-Won 3 of the last 5 (lost by 3 and 7)