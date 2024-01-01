 Superbowl teams in the final weeks of the regular season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Superbowl teams in the final weeks of the regular season

Well that was a brutal loss. I wanted to comfort myself by finding a recent Superbowl winning team that got blown out in the final weeks of the season. Below are the last 5 games of the regular season by the last 8 super bowl champions. Needless to say, I'm not confident we can do much in the playoffs. Also, I hope this post ages like milk.

CHIEFS 2022
-Won final 5 games of the season

RAMS 2021
-Won 4 of the last 5 (only loss was by 3 in OT)

BUCS 2020
-Won 4 of the last 5 (only loss was by 3)

CHIEFS 2019
-Won final 5 games of the season

PATRIOTS 2018
-Won 3 of the last 5 (lost by 1 in the Miami Miracle, and by 7)

EAGLES 2017
-Won 3 of the last 5 (lost by 14 and by 6)

PATRIOTS 2016
-Won final 5 games of the season

BRONCOS 2015
-Won 3 of the last 5 (lost by 3 and 7)
 
Yep…most of them peak at the right time and carry that momentum into the playoffs…we were looking like we were peaking on defense not too long ago, but that got smoked today. We have 1 and done written all over us. I don’t know how anybody can be even slightly optimistic with who all we have injured/impaired. 2023 is toast.
 
Yeah they don't lose by 40 in week 17
This team is a complete and total fraud.

We lost at home to the Titans and now this.

Things don't just miraculously change week to week. It's a mess. We got away with playing a soft schedule.
 
Cool... See you next year
 
