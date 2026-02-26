 Supposedly the Dolphins almost hired Kelvin Sheppard | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Supposedly the Dolphins almost hired Kelvin Sheppard

Dolphins Almost Hired Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard As HC?
https://www.profootballrumors.com/2026/02/dolphins-almost-hired-lions-dc-kelvin-sheppard-as-hc

Hafley interviewed with the Dolphins on January 17 and Sheppard followed the next day. Hafley’s was announced the evening of Sheppard’s interview. That raised some concern that Sheppard’s interview was a sham, intended only to fulfill the NFL’s Rooney Rule requirement. But he is appreciative of the invitation nonetheless, as the Dolphins were the first team to express formal interest in him for a head coaching jog.
 
Not seeing anything in that article starting he was almost hired. Sounds like pure speculation from him to keep his name relevant.

His comments this week indicate he might have been the runner-up.
Does not scream the Dolphins wanted him.
 
